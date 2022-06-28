Hayward® Announces OmniLogic® Integration with Savant® Home Automation

Hayward's OmniLogic integration with Savant Home devices enables users to extend their home automation capabilities into the backyard, providing a new dimension of smart control. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”) today announced that OmniLogic control will now be available on Savant Home smart systems, allowing users to seamlessly manage their pool, spa or other devices connected to Omni® from a Pro Remote or similar control device.

OmniLogic, Hayward's cloud-based automation platform, has long set the industry standard for control and management—offering streamlined control from the top-rated mobile app, Apple Watch® and most voice-enabled smart devices (via Amazon® Alexa® and Google Assistant®).

Savant Home, a product of Savant Systems, Inc., offers customers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products across a network of authorized integrators. Available at thousands of leading retail stores, Savant Home provides users with total control over their home theater, speakers, smart lighting, climate control, security and more.

The OmniLogic integration with Savant Home devices enables users to extend their home automation capabilities into the backyard, providing a new dimension of smart control for many Hayward and Savant users alike. Notably, it will allow pool owners to set water temperature and pump speeds, change lighting colors/themes, manage water chemistry and much more—directly from Savant control devices.

“The Omni platform is all about simplicity,” said Matt Kimball, Vice President of Marketing at Hayward. “At Hayward, we want to provide consumers with intuitive, easy-to-use automation solutions. Savant is a great partner who has mastered the art of refined simplicity without compromising power or performance.”

For more information about Hayward products and platforms, visit hayward.com.

For more information about Savant products and platforms, visit savant.com.

About Hayward Holdings

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternative sanitizers and water features.

About Savant Systems

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company and Savant Power, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant’s innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android.

Google Assistant® is a trademark of Google, LLC and Amazon® and Alexa® are trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Neither of these companies are affiliated with Hayward Industries, Inc. nor endorses this product.