Vergent LMS Empowers Data-Driven Decisions with CRS Partnership

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vergent LMS, a premier fintech lending platform, announced that it is partnering with CRS, the single platform for all credit, fraud, and compliance needs, to simplify compliance, unlock more data, and boost data-driven decisions for Vergent customers.

CRS joins 25 years of credit industry expertise with modern technology to power smart, scalable lending. Vergent’s partnership with CRS will empower consumer lenders to make accurate, data-driven decisions. CRS will provide Vergent clients with streamlined data and integration management that enables businesses to launch faster, get more data for less time and money, and scale with ease.

“Lending is the engine of our economy, which is why it’s so important to empower responsible lenders with reliable data,” said Stephen Hawkins, CEO and co-founder of CRS. “We’re passionate about helping those who create America’s financial possibilities, do it faster and at scale. Our partnership with Vergent gives consumer lenders unrivaled access to a wealth of data and industry expertise that accelerates smarter lending–that can mean real opportunity for more people.”

Vergent will leverage CRS’ API technology platform to access data, products, and offerings from Equifax, Experian, TransUnion, and other data providers. Through these offerings, consumer lenders will have access to simplified vetting, compliance and security processes.

“CRS is a proven leader in credit API technology, and we’re very excited to expand on Vergent’s services through our partnership,” said Scott Putnam, CEO of Vergent. “CRS will serve as a trusted partner in guiding Vergent customers to a simple but data-driven lending experience. Their simplified process makes lending easier and more accessible for consumers.”

About Vergent Loan Management Software

Vergent Loan Management Software (Vergent LMS) provides an omnichannel lending solution for lending institutions and financial services organizations. Based out of Texas and Mississippi, Vergent offers an end-to-end solution for consumer, small-dollar, auto and online lenders. Founded in 2006, the company serves lenders in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America. With over $690 billion serviced and 20,000 active users, Vergent offers lenders an intuitive software that seamlessly adapts to any business. To learn more about Vergent LMS, go to vergentlms.com.

About CRS

CRS is the single platform for all credit, fraud, and compliance needs, helping companies make powerful, accurate data-driven decisions. CRS joins 25 years of credit industry experience with modern technology to help responsible lenders bolster economic opportunity at scale. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, CRS is a trusted partner for U.S. business and consumer lenders and their partners. A subsidiary of Credit Reporting Services, Inc, a Credit Reporting Agency and certified reseller for Experian®, TransUnion®, and Equifax®, CRS partners and integrates with bureaus and other providers to simplify vetting, compliance, and security. With a single API connection, companies unlock many data sources to power smarter lending. Learn more at CRScreditapi.com.