French Defense Innovation Agency Investigates the Use of DNA Script’s SYNTAX System to Synthesize Custom qPCR Probes for On-demand Detection of Biothreats

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Script, a world leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) for DNA on demand, has announced the first successful qPCR assays using primers and probes synthesized by a customer via enzymatic synthesis using the company’s SYNTAX System DNA printer. This success was achieved as part of a contract with the French Defense Innovation Agency, in liaison with the French Armament General Directorate (DGA), first announced in January 2021.

The partnership leverages the SYNTAX System to produce high-quality DNA primers and probes to rapidly develop qPCR assays for infectious disease detection. Based on these results, the collaboration has been extended to further test EDS primers and probes for qPCR assay development, giving the DGA access to new versions of synthesis and labeling technologies that the company commercially develops.

This market’s applications in biodefense are a strategic focus contributing to the sovereign production of biological assays for the French Ministry for the Armed Forces.

“This extension validates the importance of our SYNTAX benchtop DNA printing system for rapid response programs,” said Thomas Ybert, CEO and co-founder of DNA Script. “We have demonstrated that SYNTAX can consistently print high-quality DNA probes for mobile and onsite deployment, enabling same-day qPCR from design to results, which is an enormous advantage for any pathogen early warning system.”

The ultimate goal is to create a platform that can quickly develop new assays targeting biological threats or emerging pathogens during an outbreak’s earliest phases.

“COVID has taught us that we need to be prepared for new threats,” said Ybert. “Our work with the DGA takes that preparation to the next level, providing the ability to respond faster to new biothreats.”

The SYNTAX System delivers a DNA printing technology that is compliant with the DGA’s requirements. The system relies on enzymatic synthesis, a safer, more sustainable technology that does not rely on toxic reagents or produce the hazardous organic waste associated with phosphoramidite chemistry DNA printing.

The SYNTAX printer synthesizes high-quality, custom nucleic acids for immediate use within hours. As a result, researchers developing new assays can save days, sometimes even weeks, by printing in-house versus waiting for oligos to be delivered from third-party service providers. This capability is critically important for programs focused on improving the response time to emerging biological risks and biothreats.

