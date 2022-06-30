Raimon Land Announces MOU on Sustainable Data Centers

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raimon Land Public Company Limited, Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited, and RATCH Group Public Company Limited will join forces to explore the development of green data centers.

Stephane Michel, Chief Operating Officer of Raimon Land said Raimon Land is pleased to announce its collaboration with Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited and RATCH Group Public Company Limited, in the pursuit of a deeper exploration and understanding of the fast-growing market of sustainable data centers. This follows Raimon Land’s recent announcement of a strategic partnership with US-based Nautilus Data Technologies, the world leader in green and ESG data center technologies.

Upon signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the three parties, the foundations are set for smoother and more cohesive collaboration and utilization of each party’s key expertise.

The Data Center market is one of the fastest growing markets in the new economy, with advancing cloud services and steady adoption of working from home permanently among a multitude of market drivers. This joint agreement is a significant first step toward penetrating the nascent data center market in the Kingdom of Thailand as well as the ASEAN region.

About RAIMON LAND

Raimon Land is Thailand’s leading luxury developer. To date, the company has developed over 20 key residential and commercial projects totaling over USD 2 billion. Its current One City Centre project, slated for completion at the end of 2022, will be one of Thailand’s tallest office towers and a landmark in Bangkok’s downtown. Raimon Land has been listed on Thailand’s SET since 1993.