Avison Young and KBS Complete Renovation of 1000 Continental Drive

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeffrey L. Heller, Principal & Managing Director of the New Jersey offices of leading global commercial real estate firm Avison Young, and KBS, one of the largest investors in premier commercial real estate in the nation, have announced the completion of a series of renovations at 1000 Continental, an award-winning Class-A office building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The property is part of KBS’ client portfolio.

“As a company with 30+ years of experience owning and operating top-tier office properties, KBS understands the advantages that a refreshed office environment can provide as it welcomes tenants back to the workplace,” said Tracey Kasper, Principal of Project Management for Avison Young. “Avison Young was pleased to deliver for KBS the first round of renovations at 1000 Continental to help maintain the building’s status as a market-leading address.”

“KBS, has used Avison Young’s project and construction management services before, and we are honored they again entrusted us to oversee this renovation at 1000 Continental,” added Kasper.

“KBS is seeing a major flight to quality as office employees return to working in person, so we believed now was the opportune time to invest in these renovations, with another round of upgrades coming, for our tenants at 1000 Continental Drive,” said Luke Hamagiwa, Vice President, Acquisitions and Asset Management at KBS. “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with the Avison Young team, whose expertise has helped us to improve our properties for tenants.”

The projects were led by Avison Young’s senior project manager, Alan Zambarano, with local support from John Colvin, project manager. Alan has been leading capital improvement and tenant projects for Avison Young and has a long-standing relationship with the KBS team, having most recently completed an 8,750 square-foot office renovation at KBS’ CrossPoint building, an award-winning LEED Gold, Wired Scored Gold, Energy Star certified and UL Healthy Building Verified for Indoor Air property in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Zambarano’s project and construction management experience provide the expertise to manage creative solutions within budget parameters.

The major renovations at 1000 Continental include a conferencing center with casual gathering spaces to accommodate anything from smaller board meetings up to larger training requirements. In addition, all of the common areas received a refresh to modernize the public views, including the elevators, lobbies and common corridors. KBS plans to implement further improvements to 1000 Continental as part of a strategic multi-year improvement plan.

Constructed in 2007, 1000 Continental is a 205,424-square-foot, Class-A office building at the intersection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and I-76 in King of Prussia. The property, built with LEED Silver Certification and Wired Certified Gold by WiredScore, is also UL Healthy Building Verified for Indoor Air and Energy Star certified. Tenant amenities include a gourmet café, conference center, fitness center, tenant lounge, and a private commuter shuttle to and from the Strafford Train Station. All common areas have been outfitted with Wi-Fi and television monitors, which are located throughout the first and second floor lobbies.

About Avison Young

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2022 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for 11 consecutive years.

About KBS

KBS is one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. As a private equity real estate company and an SEC-registered investment adviser, KBS and its affiliated companies have completed transactional activity of more than $44.5 billion on behalf of private and institutional investors globally. Founded in 1992 by Peter Bren and Chuck Schreiber, KBS acquires and operates prime commercial real estate in some of the most successful epicenters in the country. The firm is committed in its business ethics, its business relationships, and its constant focus on exceeding the expectations of its investors, partners, and tenants. SEC registration as an investment advisor does not imply any particular level of skill or training. For more information on KBS, please visit www.kbs.com.

