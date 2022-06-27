Motorola Solutions Gives Japan’s Tourism Sector a Mission-critical boost

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has extended the reach of interconnected communications to Kansai International Airport, the fifth major airport in the country to deploy mission-critical communications based on the TETRA standard.

Motorola Solutions with its partner, Nippon Airport Radio Services Co. Ltd, recently deployed the mission critical communication system to Kansai, following the successful integration of Narita, Naha, Haneda and Chubu international airports between 2016 and 2019.

The latest deployment comes as Japan’s tourism and aviation sectors mark an important milestone in its recovery from the global pandemic, reopening borders to international tour groups from this month.

Collectively, the five airports experience high levels of passenger traffic and the largest inflows of Japan’s international cargo. Before the global pandemic, almost 200 million domestic and international travellers transited through the airports annually.

The highly scalable, single communications system connects critical functions across the five airports including security, operations and baggage handling.

The five airports have also deployed more than 9,000 of Motorola Solutions’ ST7000, MTP6550 and MTM5200 two-way radios to support communications for the Civil Aviation Bureau’s air traffic control, runway management, airport security, ground staff, bus transit services and commercial airlines.

Yoshikazu Takahashi, president and CEO, Nippon Airport Radio Services Co. Ltd said the performance of the TETRA communications network and two-way radios had far exceeded expectations.

“ Behind the scenes of any airport operation is a carefully coordinated set of activities to manage passenger flows, support on-time performance and maintain security, safety and customer satisfaction,” Takahashi said.

“ Motorola Solutions’ advanced TETRA technology has helped our airports to coordinate complex operations every day as well as proving its resilience to typhoons, snow storms and other disasters on many occasions,” he said.

Motorola Solutions vice president for Asia Pacific, Steve Crutchfield, said the mission-critical communications system would meet the operational needs of Japan’s airports today and well into the future.

“ With mission critical communication based on the TETRA standard, organisations can deliver and scale their services to meet increasing demands while upholding the highest levels of safety, security and productivity,” Crutchfield said.

Breaking News: Motorola Solutions’ ST7000 TETRA radio shortlisted for Critical Communications World 2022 Awards

Motorola Solutions ST7000 TETRA radio deployed by Nippon Airport Radio Services Co. Ltd across multiple international airports in Japan has been shortlisted for a Critical Communications World 2022 Award in the Best Use of Critical Communications in Transport category. The compact and easy-to-use radios are used extensively by ground staff at Kansai, Naha and Chubu international airports and help them to work more efficiently while delivering high levels of customer service.

