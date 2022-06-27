Anue Introduces Eco-Friendly Wastewater Treatment to Illinois and Wisconsin via LAI Ltd.

Anue Water Technologies pilot tests its FORSe Oxygen/Ozone systems for municipal wastewater, corrosion and odor control at force mains and lift stations all across the USA & Canada using Mobile Demonstration Units like the one pictured. LAI, Ltd., Anue's newest channel partner, is arranging for pilot tests and installations of the FORSe Oxygen/Ozone system, working with engineering firms and directly with municipalities in Illinois and Wisconsin. The spike in Calcium Nitrate and other chemical costs is making Oxygen/Ozone a much more economical solution for an increasing number of municipalities. Channel partners by State are listed on the Anue web site www.anuewater.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anue Water Technologies is announcing that LAI, Ltd. is the new and exclusive channel partner for the sales and installation of all Anue Water products in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Anue manufacturers eco-friendly Oxygen/Ozone and other cost-effective equipment for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control applied in municipal forcemains, lift stations, wet-wells and wastewater tanks. Anue products include FORSe® Oxygen/Ozone injection systems with remote digital telemetry; the more compact Phantom® Oxygen/Ozone injection system (also with remote digital telemetry); Enviroprep® well-washers for FOG control; and the highly customizable Anue Geomembrane Covers with embedded carbon-filters for odor elimination from practically any sized or shaped wastewater tank or manhole cover.

According to Greg Bock, Anue Water VP General Manager, “We are happy and proud to have LAI, Ltd as our channel partner Illinois and Wisconsin. LAI, Ltd. is a tried, tested and proven wastewater treatment team of experts and to introduce municipal customers in Illinois and Wisconsin to Anue’s eco-friendly systems that replace costly chemicals with labor-saving and eco-friendly Anue Oxygen/Ozone injection and other cleantech solutions to collection system issues of odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oils, grease). Anue has recently added several new channel partners, such as Environmental Improvements (EI2) for Texas and Oklahoma; Koester Associates for New York State and Northern New Jersey, Kershner Environmental for Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; Russell Resources throughout the six New England States, J.H. Wright throughout the Gulf States, Florida Panhandle and Georgia; Northwestern Power Equipment for the Upper Midwestern States; and Faco Waterworks for Indiana. With the addition of LAI, Ltd. into Illinois and Wisconsin, Anue is able to demonstrate and install our clean and cost-saving equipment solutions to well over 90% of the municipalities in the USA and Canada.”

Tim Tack, President, LAI, Ltd. declared, “We look forward to introducing Illinois and Wisconsin wastewater treatment customers to Anue’s eco-friendly equipment, which replaces costly and labor-intensive chemicals. More and more municipalities in this region want clean-tech solutions that minimize labor and inputs into the environment.”

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2005, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta GA. The company manufactures and supplies eco-friendly, high efficiency, patented systems for the municipal and industrial wastewater markets, including oxygen/ozone injection, well-washers and carbon-embedded geomembrane covers for odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control. For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc. at sales@anuewater.com or (760) 727-2683 or visit our web site at www.anuewater.com.

About LAI, Ltd.: LAI, Ltd. is a manufacturer’s representative firm serving the water, wastewater and stormwater markets in Northern Illinois and Wisconsin since 1958. We represent manufacturers who design, develop and build some of the finest equipment and most innovative processes available.