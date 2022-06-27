Orano wins a contract for the transport and recycling of Japanese used fuel

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

On June 24th, 2022, Orano signed a major contract with the JAEA1 (Japan Atomic Energy Agency) worth in the order of 250 million euros, for the transport and the treatment in France of 731 used fuel assemblies from the Fugen reactor in Japan.

This contract comes after the Exchange of Notes on June 15, 2022 between the French and Japanese governments authorizing and framing these transport and treatment operations.

Under the terms of the contract, Orano will continue to carry out all of the technical work required for the shipment of 111 metric tons of material. This will include the provision of a fleet of transport casks that meet national and international nuclear and occupational safety regulations, as well as execution of the sea shipments in conjunction with long-standing partners of proven expertise.

The contract also covers the performance of used fuel treatment and recycling operations at the Orano la Hague plant located in the Manche department (Normandy, France), together with the conditioning of the final waste that will be sent back to Japan. The materials extracted during industrial operations could be recycled to supply low-carbon electricity to the grid in France and Europe. In France, 10% of nuclear-generated electricity comes from recycled materials.

Pascal Aubret, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano's Recycling Business Unit, said: "The signing of this contract confirms the relevance of used fuel processing as a responsible and efficient nuclear materials management solution for our customers. It underscores the international dimension of Orano la Hague's facilities as well as its excellence. This successful outcome is also a reward for all the work and effort put in by our teams in Japan and France on this project".

Frédéric de Agostini, Senior Executive Vice President of the Nuclear Packages and Services Business Unit, commented: "The contract awarded by JAEA reinforces the long-standing relationship we have with our Japanese partners. Orano NPS (Nuclear Services & Packages) has internationally recognized know-how both in the design and approval of packaging by the competent authorities, and in the transport of nuclear materials. This unique expertise enables us to propose a solution that is safe, reliable and perfectly adapted to our customer's needs".

1 The JAEA (Japan Atomic Energy Agency) is the Japanese public agency responsible for research and development activities in the nuclear field. The JAEA's mission is to work for the continuous improvement of nuclear safety, as well as to work on fundamental research to support nuclear energy and on the development of technologies for the processing and management of radioactive waste.