Imprint Partners With BurgerFi International, Inc. to Launch the BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Rewards Visa® Card

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imprint, which offers branded payments and rewards products, today announced a partnership with BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), to launch the BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Visa® Card.

BurgerFi International owns BurgerFi, one of the nation’s fastest-growing “better burger” dining concepts, and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Wings, the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand.

The BurgerFi and Anthony’s Card offers customers cashback rewards when you order directly online or dine in at any BurgerFi and Anthony's location that accepts contactless payment. The card is offered as a bank-linked rewards card that has no credit inquiries, no interest, no overdrafts, and no fees. Cardholders receive benefits including a $25 sign-up bonus for the first 200 sign-ups, 3% in cashback rewards at any BurgerFi or Anthony's location, and 1% on all other purchases made on the card.

“At BurgerFi and Anthony’s we do everything with our customers’ satisfaction in mind, which is why we’re committed to using premium ingredients and providing a high quality fast-casual dining experience,” said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “We are very excited to partner with Imprint to continue to best serve our customers, and reward their loyalty like never before with cashback every time they dine with us. It’s very important that we find innovative ways to give back to our communities for their continued support.”

To sign-up for the BurgerFi and Anthony’s Card, users download the Imprint App, securely connect their bank account using Plaid technology, and can immediately use the card everywhere Visa is accepted. Customers can get the card by scanning the QR code here or clicking here on their mobile device.

Brands like BurgerFi and Anthony’s are launching with Imprint’s platform to power custom rewards programs that reduce the cost to process payments and reinvest the savings into rich rewards for their customers. As a result, brands can boost retention and customer lifetime value with minimal investment.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner of BurgerFi International, Inc. to provide their customers with the most rewarding way to dine,” said Daragh Murphy, CEO & Co-Founder of Imprint. “We are looking forward to working with BurgerFi and Anthony’s to engage with their fans and give back for their continued loyalty and support.”

About Imprint:

Imprint is a payment and rewards platform that empowers modern brands to launch their own branded rewards card programs, and provides the end-to-end platform for brands to give their customers the most rewarding way to pay.

Imprint works with brands to ensure that customers get the tailored benefits and experiences that create long lasting loyalty, like cashback ranging from 3-10%, and exclusive product releases and pre-sales.

Any brand can design their own end-to-end experience and get it up and running in a matter of weeks. Imprint provides the sign-up flow, card management interfaces, rewards software layer and customer service, and brands can launch without any technical integration.

Imprint has announced partnerships with innovative brands across a range of industries, including RealSelf, Selina, The Vice Wine and WeWoreWhat.

For more information, please visit our website at Imprint.co and also follow us on LinkedIn.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading, multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 118 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally including 25 corporate-owned restaurants and 93 franchised restaurants, in addition to 21 ghost kitchens as of December 31, 2021. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online, and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi’s menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List.. In 2021, Consumer Report’s Chain Reaction Report praisedBurgerFi for serving “no antibiotic beef” across all its restaurants and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony’s. In October 2021, BurgerFi announced the acquisition of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings – a premium pizza and wings brand - with 61 company-owned locations in eight states. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and high-quality ingredients, Anthony’s concept is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including “well-done” pizza, coal- fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony’s was named “The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and “Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain” by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony’s, please visit www.acfp.com.

The BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza and Wings Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc. The BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza and Wings Card is powered by Imprint Payments. See Rewards Programs Terms & Conditions for more details.