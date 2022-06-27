Bush House Hotel Partners With Local Ministry to Provide Social Services to Quakertown Community

QUAKERTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bush House Hotel, in partnership with The Quakertown Ministerium, today announced plans to open a social service resource center for its residents and the greater Quakertown community at its property. Bush House Hotel is donating the space to local agencies, rent free. The office will open this month. In addition, management at Bush House Hotel will be donating $2,000 to the ministerium.

For more than 85 years, the Bush House has offered low-income housing in Quakertown. For the last several years, the property has undergone extensive renovations to residents’ rooms, communal spaces, and bathrooms. The Bush House has over 100 fully furnished rooms and at most weeks are fully occupied due to its flexible weekly rent. It’s also turned a previously rented room into office space for local organizations to provide case management services and other resources for residents and community members.

“Because of the pandemic, some agencies were forced to close or scale down their Upper Bucks services and will now have more of a presence in the area because of the office space next to the Bush House,” says Rev. Denise Fry, MSW, President of The Quakertown Ministerium. “This new social services center in the Bush House will finally give local agencies the space they need to directly interact with the community members who need it the most.”

The Quakertown Ministerium recently hosted an open house at Bush House Hotel for residents to learn more about the services available at the property. In addition, free personal hygiene supplies, to-go meals, and snacks from The Quakertown Ministerium, The Salvation Army, and Dough 2 Door were provided to residents.

“There is an enormous need for low-income housing in Quakertown, and the Bush House has provided that service to residents for over 85 years,” says Tom Skiffington, owner of the Bush House Hotel. “It’s a privilege to be partnering with The Quakertown Ministerium to ensure our residents and the Quakertown community get the social services they deserve, at no cost to the Ministry or our residents.”

If you are an agency who is interested in providing services at Bush House Hotel, please contact Rev. Denise Fry at revfry@comcast.net.