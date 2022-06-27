Peer Software and Pulsar Security Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Ransomware and Malware Detection Across Heterogenous, On-Premises and Cloud Storage Systems

CENTREVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peer Software today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with Pulsar Security. Through the alliance, Peer Software will leverage Pulsar Security’s team of cyber security experts to continuously monitor and analyze emerging and evolving ransomware and malware attack patterns on unstructured data.

PeerGFS, an enterprise-class software solution that eases the deployment of a modern distributed file system across multi-site, on-premises and cloud storage, will utilize these attack patterns to enable an additional layer of cyber security detection and response. These capabilities will enhance the Malicious Event Detection (MED) feature incorporated in PeerGFS.

“Each ransomware and malware attack is encoded to infiltrate and propagate through a storage system in a unique manner that gives it a digital fingerprint,” said Duane Laflotte, CTO, Pulsar Security. “By understanding the unique behavior patterns of ransomware and malware attacks and matching these against the real-time file event streams that PeerGFS collects across the distributed file system, Peer can now empower its customers with an additional layer of fast and efficient cyber security monitoring. We are excited to be working with Peer Software on this unique capability.”

As part of the agreement, Pulsar Security will also work with Peer Software to educate and inform enterprise customers on emerging trends in cyber security, and how to harden their systems against attacks through additional services like penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, dark web assessments, phishing simulations, red teaming, and wireless intrusion prevention.

“Ransomware attacks have become so common that almost every storage infrastructure architecture plan now also requires a cyber security discussion,” said Jimmy Tam, CEO, Peer Software. “But whereas other storage-based ransomware protection strategies have focused mainly on the recovery from an attack, Peer Software’s goal in working with Pulsar Security is to prioritize the early detection of an attack and limiting the spread in order to minimize damage, speed recovery, and keep data continuously available for the business.”

About Peer Software

Peer Software’s mission is to simplify file management and orchestration for enterprise organizations. IT administrators constantly face the unenviable task of trying to architect, build and operate resilient, highly available 24/7 global operations while simultaneously striving to add flexibility and agility in their technology choices to quickly adapt to ever evolving business and technical demands. Through its global file service, storage observability and analytics solutions, Peer helps enterprises meet these challenges across edge, data center, and cloud environments.

About Pulsar Security

Pulsar Security is a team of highly trained and qualified ethical hackers whose job is to leverage cybersecurity experience and proprietary tools to help businesses defend against malicious attacks. Pulsar is a Veteran, privately owned business built on vision and trust, whose leadership has extensive military experience enabling it to think strategically and plan beyond the problems at hand. The team leverages offensive experience to offer solutions designed to help analyze and secure businesses of all sizes. Our industry experience and certifications reveal that our engineers have the industry's most esteemed and advanced on the ground experience and cybersecurity credentials.

