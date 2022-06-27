Helena Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Montana through its partnership with Latha “Sri” Vellanki, MD, and her team at Helena Dermatology, based in Helena, Montana.

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Vellanki, Helena Dermatology has a solid reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in Helena, MT, and surrounding communities. Dr. Vellanki is joined in her practice by Dr. David Baldridge and Lura Brown, PA-C to provide personalized and professional skin care to the community they serve.

Dr. Sri Vellanki is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at Northeastern Ohio Medical College and completed her dermatology residency at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. David Baldridge is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at Vanderbilt University Medical School and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Vellanki commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany has been committed to the state of Montana, and other similar markets, for several years, and patients are their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – integrity and providing excellent medical and surgical care for our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Vellanki and her team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Vellanki and her team, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the vast area they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in Montana.”

Through this partnership, Helena Dermatology’s providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Helena Dermatology’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 71 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.