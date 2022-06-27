United States Femtech Market Research Report 2022-2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 with Focus on California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Femtech Market Research Report by Type (Products, Services, and Software), Application, End-use, State (New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas) - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Femtech Market size was estimated at USD 5,344.32 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 6,004.20 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.41% to reach USD 11,988.99 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Femtech Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

ALYK, Inc.

Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Bloomlife, Inc.

Celmatix Inc.

Flo Health, Inc.

GlowTouch, Inc.

Grove Collaborative, Inc.

iSono Health, Inc.

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

NUVO Inc.

Ovuline, Inc.

Prelude Fertility, Inc.

Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Univfy Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Prevalence of women-related infections and diseases in the U.S.

5.1.1.2. Rapid adoption of wearable devices and personalized solutions for the women in the U.S. to monitor menstrual and fertility health

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High subscription costs of the femtech apps

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Product development for menopause management in the U.S.

5.1.3.2. Innovation through technologically advanced products and strategic investments by the manufacturers

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns regarding privacy issues

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Femtech Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Products

6.3. Services

6.4. Software

7. Femtech Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. General Healthcare & Wellness

7.3. Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

7.4. Pregnancy & Nursing Care

7.5. Reproductive Health

8. Femtech Market, by End-use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diagnostic Centers

8.3. Direct to Customer

8.4. Fertility Clinics

8.5. Hospitals

8.6. Surgical Centers

9. California Femtech Market

10. Florida Femtech Market

11. Illinois Femtech Market

12. New York Femtech Market

13. Ohio Femtech Market

14. Pennsylvania Femtech Market

15. Texas Femtech Market

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

17. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uci78