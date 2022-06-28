OurCrowd First Israeli Company to Partner With the Singapore Economic Development Board in the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Programme

JERUSALEM & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture firm, today announced its partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), under its Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) programme. The GIA is a platform that serves to catalyze cross-border collaboration between Singapore and major innovation hubs globally.

Israel joins the ranks of other notable tech hubs in the programme including Silicon Valley, China, and Europe. As the first Israeli company to run the programme, OurCrowd’s collaboration with EDB will provide thousands of Israeli startups the opportunity to work with Singapore-based corporates across the manufacturing and services sectors including healthcare, precision engineering and chemicals.

This collaboration includes a series of in-person meeetings and virtual programmes including curated networking sessions and bespoke demo days. The first such programme involving in-person meetings will be held in Israel this July, where invited Singapore-based corporates will meet with Israeli entrepreneurs to discuss collaboration opportunities in technology and innovation.

Yakir Machluf, OurCrowd’s newly appointed Head of Business Development said, “The partnership with EDB is the direct evolution of OurCrowd’s long standing relationships in Singapore and the entire region. Following the opening of the OurCrowd office in Singapore in 2016, as well as past collaborations with United Overseas Bank (UOB), Changi Airport, and Kepple, we will continue to strengthen the strategic partnerships driving corporate innovation between Singapore, the Israeli ecosystem and beyond.”

Ms Lily Phua, Vice President, Innovation Economy, EDB said, “With the reopening of global travel borders, our companies can now resume travel to meet with international partners to discuss growth opportunities and strengthen innovation collaborations. EDB is pleased to partner with OurCrowd to organise this series of programmes in Israel, which seek to enhance our companies’ capacity to create new products and businesses out of Singapore. Companies will be able to leverage OurCrowd’s extensive networks and deep understanding of technology capabilities in the Israeli startup ecosystem, which will further strengthen innovation ties between the two countries.”

Israeli startups that are interested to attend the GIA Israel programme in July 2022, please email Haley.silverstein@ourcrowd.com.

About OurCrowd:

OurCrowd is the online global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individual accredited investors to invest and engage in emerging technology companies at an early stage. Acclaimed by PitchBook as the most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies across all sectors and stages, invests its own capital, and provides its global platform of over 215,000 registered members from 195 countries with unparalleled access and freedom to co-invest from as little as $10,000 in the companies and funds of their choice.

Founded by CEO Jon Medved in 2013 with the vision of democratizing world-class venture capital investing, OurCrowd has grown rapidly into the world’s leading online venture investing platform and as of 2021 has received over $1.9 billion in commitments, and deployed capital into more than 347 portfolio companies and 39 funds across five continents. To date, OurCrowd’s startups have recorded 59 exits including several stock market listings: Beyond Meat, Lemonade, Innoviz, Hub Security; and numerous high-profile acquisitions: JUMP by Uber, BriefCam by Canon, Argus by Continental, Crosswise by Oracle, Replay by Intel, Corephotonics by Samsung, CyberX by Microsoft, and Kenna Security by Cisco. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships.