Tellius and Databricks Partner to Deliver AI-powered Decision Intelligence for the Data Lakehouse

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Databricks to give joint customers the ability to run Tellius natural language search queries and automated insights directly on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, powered by Delta Lake, without the need to move any data.

Answering ad-hoc business questions with data typically requires wading through dashboards, reports, or generating custom SQL queries — which is time consuming and may require tool switching or handoffs. After doing all this work, organizations still only know what happened within the data. To understand why metrics change requires further investigation and advanced analysis skills to derive key drivers, trends, and anomalies.

The partnership between Databricks and Tellius changes this paradigm. Now, anyone – business users and technical users alike – can use Tellius to engage directly with their data and models in Databricks. With Tellius, organizations can quickly search and analyze their data to identify what is happening with natural language queries, understand why metrics are changing via AI-powered Insights, and determine next best actions with deep insights and AutoML. Connecting to Delta Lake on Databricks only takes a few clicks, and then users can perform a natural language search of their unaggregated data to answer their own questions. They can drill down infinitely to get granular insights, leverage single-click AI analysis to uncover trends, key drivers, and anomalies in their data, and even create predictive models via AutoML in Tellius. These answers and insights can be utilized to write back to source applications to operationalize insights and drive actions.

With Tellius and Databricks, customers get:

Augmented lakehouse analytics — Allows users to analyze petabytes of live data securely without moving it out of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform

Allows users to analyze petabytes of live data securely without moving it out of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform Zero-data movement insights — Makes it easier to unearth actionable insights from a multitude of sources on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform through AI-powered analysis of disparate structured and unstructured data

Faster data collaboration — Democratizes data access across entire analytics teams without worrying about performance or IT maintenance

More consumable AI and ML — Insights and predictions from machine learning workloads built in Databricks can be accessed through natural language search, getting them into production with business users quicker than ever

“With our partners at Databricks, we are delivering cloud-native data analytics to accelerate positive business impact from AI and machine learning,” said Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO of Tellius. “Business users and data professionals can now focus on deriving insights across their multiple data sources and enterprise applications and on taking action based on automated recommendations without compromising on analytics performance.”

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company’s platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

To learn more, follow Tellius on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit www.tellius.com.