P&G Adjusts Time of Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2021/22 Earnings Results on July 29

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter earnings results on July 29, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET instead of 8:30 a.m. ET as previously announced. The time change is being made for scheduling purposes.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

