Hackensack Meridian Health Innovates Patient Billing and Payments with TD Bank and Nordis Technologies

CHERRY HILL, N.J. & CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD Bank and Nordis Technologies have collaborated to deliver a fully integrated patient billing and payments solution for Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health system. The seamless system has digitally transformed key revenue cycle operations for greater efficiency, automation and agility while improving patient financial experience.

Since launching the new system, Hackensack Meridian Health has converted over 180,000 payments from paper and manual methods to electronic through self-service online or intelligent voice systems.

The solution combines Nordis’ patented Expresso® customer communications management (CCM) software for creating, distributing and tracking print and digital statements and other patient financial communications with TD Bank’s eBill electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) system. It has enabled Hackensack Meridian Health to eliminate multiple, disconnected systems and use a single integrated platform to manage the entire lifecycle of patient billing and payments for its 17 hospitals and more than 500 ambulatory care centers, fitness and wellness centers, home health services, rehab centers, and skilled nursing centers.

“We believe caring for our patients includes the financial experience, and it is our goal to make receiving and paying bills easier and more personalized,” said Anne Goodwill Pritchett, MPA, FHFMA, Executive Vice President of Revenue Operations for Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our cloud-based system from TD Bank and Nordis gives us new capabilities and flexibility to cater to each patient’s preferences, increasing satisfaction and financial engagement.”

Hackensack Meridian Health is using Expresso to develop, customize and deliver 1.8 million patient statements, letters and other financial communications each year. Expresso integrates seamlessly with TD Bank’s EBPP solution, allowing patients to manage their accounts online, including viewing statements and other correspondence. Patients also can sign up for payment plans and set up one-time and recurring payments using ACH, credit and debit cards, PayPal and more.

About Nordis Technologies

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

