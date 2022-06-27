Biocept Appoints RSM as Independent Auditor

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces the appointment of RSM US LLP (“RSM”) as its independent registered public accounting firm effective June 24, 2022. RSM was recently ranked the fifth largest accounting, tax and consulting services firm in the U.S. for the 16th straight year by Accounting Today.

RSM replaces Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. (“MHM”), which notified the company on April 7, 2022 of its decision to decline to stand for re-appointment as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The decision by MHM was not the result of any disagreement with the company. MHM’s audit reports on the company’s financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

