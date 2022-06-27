Radiant Logic Selected to Deliver Essential Identity Data Foundation for ICAM Reference Design

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, is pleased to announce its involvement in the Defense Information System Agency (DISA)’s production of its Enterprise Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) solution. In this modernized architecture, RadiantOne will deliver the identity data foundation to create the Master User Record (MUR). The MUR will be one of three ICAM service offerings by DISA, which also includes automated account provisioning and an identity provider.

The ICAM vision for DISA is “to provide a secure and trusted environment where people and systems can securely access all authorized resources based on mission need.” It is designed to be the primary enterprise identity service solution for DISA, including the ability to aggregate, analyze and audit access and roles across applications and all DoD organizations via the Master User Record.

The RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform is uniquely positioned to deliver against the core requirements of the ICAM initiative due to patented technology used to unify, correlate and translate identity data as needed to enable the MUR. RadiantOne adds a layer of flexibility and interconnectivity into the most complex identity ecosystems–making identity data reusable across the organization–enhancing security posture, facilitating cross-entity collaboration and enabling ongoing innovation.

“We applaud the DoD for this forward-thinking initiative, and the move to enable better cross-agency collaboration and security of critical assets and systems. Radiant Logic specializes in connecting identity data across an organization and putting it to work to enhance security, drive better business decisions and support ongoing change–it’s hard to imagine a more perfect use case of the technology than being a part of the identity service solution for the many critical defense agencies served by DISA,” commented Joe Sander, Radiant Logic CEO.

DISA’s Master User Record will enable DoD-wide knowledge, audit and data rollup reporting of who has access to what systems or applications.

“RadiantOne uniquely delivers the scale, performance, and flexibility to meet the demands of the complex environments of the DoD,” said Wade Ellery, VP of Solution Architects at Radiant Logic. “By unifying identity, the heart of ICAM, across the many branches of the DoD, Radiant helps to enable modernization and the move to zero trust efforts.”

Radiant Logic is FIPS 14-2 certified, and was selected in 2021 to participate in NIST's NCCoE Zero Trust Architecture.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com