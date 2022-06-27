Save Big on Top Tech from Lenovo During Annual Black Friday in July Sale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoppers searching for savings don’t have to wait until the holiday season to get top technology products at discounted prices, as Lenovo is rolling out special deals and promotions during its popular mid-year Black Friday in July Sale. Deals include select ThinkPad laptops for up to 50% off! Beginning June 27 and running until July 18, Lenovo is offering deep discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, and accessories at lenovo.com.

During Sneak Peek Week, June 27 – July 4, shoppers will have early access to select doorbusters and discounts. The primary sale begins July 4, with savings up to 50% on PCs, and up to 55% on PC accessories and tech. MyLenovo Rewards members will earn double points on all purchases through the duration of the sale – that’s up to 6% back on your purchase, including the doorbusters!

Below are select deals and promotions included in this year’s sale*:

Sneak Peek Week (June 27 – July 4)

Laptops starting under $275

Up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops, like the popular X1 Carbon Gen 9

Up to 47% off mobile workstations

Up to 50% off desktops

Motorola phones starting at $299.99

Up to 40% off tablets

Black Friday in July Sale: Week 1 (July 4-11)

Laptops starting under $300

Up to 27% off gaming PCs

Up to 25% off Yoga laptops

Up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops

Webcams starting under $25

Backpacks starting under $15

Up to 33% off headsets

Up to 50% off ThinkCentre desktops

Black Friday in July Sale: Week 2 (July 11-18)

2-in-1 laptops starting under $550

Up to 30% off Gaming laptops

50% off Lenovo Yoga mouse with laser pointer

Lenovo Legion K300 gaming keyboard for $27.99

Up to 47% off mobile workstations

35% off the all-new ThinkPad Z13

40% off Lenovo IdeaPad H100 gaming headset

Monitors starting at $179

“Shoppers look forward to super savings on Black Friday. We wanted to provide a similar holiday sales period in July, where consumers can purchase great technology products at a fraction of the standard price,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “Whether it’s for work, for play, or school, there’s something for everyone included in Lenovo.com’s Black Friday in July Sale.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Black Friday in July, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

Customers who sign up for the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com always receive three percent of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases and can earn extra rewards points during sales periods. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best selection.

