South Shore Peer Recovery Enters into Formal Affiliation with Aspire Health Alliance

SCITUATE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South Shore Peer Recovery (SSPR) in Scituate today announced its formal affiliation with Aspire Health Alliance, a community mental health center serving the South Shore. Building on SSPR’s strong peer recovery model and Aspire’s experience caring for people with behavioral health issues, the partnership will close the gap for people who are transitioning from inpatient or comprehensive clinical outpatient substance use disorder programs by providing critical networks of community support.

“We are so excited to begin this new chapter with SSPR. They have a strong and vibrant peer community that we can rely upon to guide our path forward as we develop comprehensive and community based behavioral health services for people with substance use disorders and their families,” says Antony Sheehan, President and CEO of Aspire. “A proven peer-led model, with strong ties in the community was exactly what we needed to help us as we look to expand and strengthen our behavioral health services with a focus on recovery,” remarked Sheehan.

“This is the right move for SSPR at the right time as we look to assure our sustainability and inclusion in the continuum of care,” said John Kimmett, co-founder of SSPR. “Our trained peers are eager to help support others new to recovery and this partnership allows us to serve more people, while helping to raise awareness and reduce barriers in the community.”

Founded in 2015 by a group of individuals with lived personal and professional experience in recovery, SSPR has grown to serve more than 500 people annually through individual and group support including: recovery wellness planning, acupuncture, yoga, women’s discussion groups, spiritual recovery groups and recreational activities such as sober softball and walking groups.

“Individual support is a critical component of the services we provide for people who are seeking recovery and their families who need assistance navigating the complex web of inpatient and outpatient supports. Simply put, by expanding our reach and resources, we are better able to serve our community,” said Mark Mulhern, Executive Director of SSPR.

Both SSPR and Aspire strive to strengthen families and know that the best outcomes happen when family members find support and education. A great example of the positive impact of this partnership is that the CRAFT (Community Resource and Family Training), an 8-week, evidence-based curriculum, will be more readily available to families across the south shore. One hundred percent of families who have completed the training thus far with SSPR, report feeling more confident helping their loved ones find and sustain recovery.

SSPR and Aspire will work together to develop a strategic plan aimed at truly closing the gap between clinical services and community support. This will assure that more people are able to sustain long term recovery while addressing underlying mental health issues.

About South Shore Peer Recovery:

The mission of South Shore Peer Recovery is to create a safe space in the heart of the community where people with lived experience join together to build skills, provide support and find hope in recovery. SSPR envisions a world where the joy and hope of recovery is accessible to all without barrier or stigma. With attendance of over 800 monthly, the organization provides individual and group support for people in recovery and their loved ones at its center in Scituate and at satellite locations across the South Shore. All programs are free and offer opportunities for support, skill building and volunteerism to help create a strong recovery community.

Anyone who is in recovery, has a loved one in recovery or is an ally of recovery is welcome to participate. For more information, go to www.southshorepeerrecovery.org.

About Aspire Health Alliance

Founded in 1926, Aspire Health Alliance, formerly South Shore Mental Health, is helping to pioneer a new approach to behavioral health. Aspire Health Alliance provides a continuum of care that is proactive, coordinated, available through multiple access points, and integrated with medical care.

Aspire’s mission is making emotional well-being essential to overall health and building a supportive community for all, through effective, integrated care that is tailored to the way you live. Aspire envisions a world where all acknowledge that there can be no health without mental health; it is integral to the well-being of the whole community. Their core values include commitment to well-being, building trust and community.

Since 1926, Aspire Health Alliance has been building hope and changing lives for children with developmental disabilities, and children, teens and adults living with mental illness. Today, the organization has nearly 700 employees based in Braintree, Quincy, Marshfield, Plymouth and Wareham, and its non-profit early intervention and mental health treatment and recovery programs reach 16,000 people from Boston throughout the South Shore and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Services include outpatient clinics in Braintree, Marshfield, Plymouth, Quincy and Wareham. It also offer services along the continuum of care including day treatment, intensive wrap-around services, residential services, and building social and job skills for adults and adolescents focused on increasing each client’s independence. In addition, Aspire provides child and family services in the home, school, child care center, group residence and other community settings.

Aspire Health Alliance was selected as a Community Partner for MassHealth Accountable Care Organization program and is working to integrate and improve member health outcomes of MassHealth members with complex long term medical and/or behavioral health needs. Aspire has a clinical affiliation with South Shore Health designed to improve behavioral health services and integration into medical services across the region. Aspire also was designated a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (“SAMHSA”).

For more information visit: www.aspirehealthalliance.org