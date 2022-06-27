Get Ready for Your Future: New Career Academy of Utah Now Enrolling

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year at Career Academy of Utah (CAU), a new full-time, public-school program for students in grades K-9. Authorized by Utah State University, CAU will serve students starting in the fall of this year with plans to grow by grade level each year to eventually serve grades K-12.

CAU will provide students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by highly qualified Utah-certified teachers, from the safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection. And with the school’s unique career-focused approach, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in career exploration.

In addition to core classes, students at CAU can take career-focused electives to explore their options in high-demand fields such as Health Sciences, Manufacturing Production, and Industrial Construction. Discovering professional interests while still in high school can help students prepare for success after graduation.

According to labor market data from Indeed.com, more than 35,000 job openings posted in Utah in the last year require an education level less than a bachelor’s degree. And with 300k Utah residents carrying nearly $10 billion in student loan debt, CAU is opening at a time when families need learning options that will strengthen students’ future educational prospects.

“When it comes to public education in Utah, students need options that will prepare them for personal and professional success,” said Dr. Bonita Teasley, CAU Head of School. “As an online school with a proven track record of success, CAU is proud to introduce families to a learning environment that meets their needs today and sets them on a path for a bright future.”

CAU career focused pathways equips students to fill a talent pipeline in Utah that account for top 5 high demand occupations in the state. “Students graduate from our school equipped with a skillset which allows them to seamlessly transition into a workforce stream, in their community, with competitive salaries and upward mobility,” said Dr. Teasley.

CAU’s curriculum is provided by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Enrollment at Career Academy of Utah is now open for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information, visit http://careeracademyofutah.org/.

About Career Academy of Utah

Career Academy of Utah (CAU) is a full-time online learning program for students statewide in grades K-9 and will serve students starting in the fall of this year with plans to grow by grade level each year to eventually serve grades K-12. CAU is tuition-free to Utah students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride Career Prep, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). Stride Career Prep offers learners of all ages an effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CAU, visit http://careeracademyofutah.org/.