Global Atlantic Introduces Your Thriving Practice, a New Podcast for Financial Professionals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced the launch of the Your Thriving Practice, a podcast developed to help financial professionals build, manage, and grow their businesses. Your Thriving Practice explores some of the most pressing topics facing financial professionals today, with discussions covering the latest news, industry trends, and expert insights needed to be successful.

The podcast’s initial series – “Women, Wealth and Wisdom” – focuses on important topics and issues financial professionals need to understand in order to better serve their female clients. The first four episodes, featuring discussions with Ann Hughes, executive coach and founder of The Female Affect, and Patti Hausherr, Vice President of Practice Management at Global Atlantic, cover the topics of Gray Divorce, Widowhood, Caregivers, and Small Business Owners.

“As a woman working in the financial services profession, I know the value of gaining insight from my peers to better understand and help address important issues facing our industry,” said Ms. Hausherr. “Our new podcast tackles key topics that financial professionals should consider when educating clients in order to better serve their needs while building their businesses.”

The Your Thriving Practice podcast, hosted by former NBC Connecticut news anchor Dan Corcoran, is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts), as well as the Your Thriving Practice section [globalatlantic.com/yourthrivingpractice] of the Global Atlantic professional website, which is a hub of valuable practice management ideas, insightful business building insights and industry perspective.

The first four podcast episodes are available to stream or download now and cover the following topics:

Women, Wealth, and Wisdom: Gray Divorce Women over 50 are divorcing in record numbers, presenting both a challenge and opportunity for financial professionals. Host Dan Corcoran speaks with Ann Hughes and Patti Hausherr to unpack how ‘gray divorce’ affects women, how it is impacting the industry, and how financial professionals can better serve this growing segment of the population.

Women, Wealth, and Wisdom: Widowhood Losing a spouse is a seismic event, especially for wives. How can financial professionals help their female clients navigate this challenging period? Ann Hughes and Patti Hausherr speak with host Dan Corcoran about how financial professionals can provide guidance during an especially vulnerable time in their clients’ lives while also maintaining strong relationships.

Women, Wealth, and Wisdom: Caregiving Whether they’re supporting a college-age child, ailing spouse, or aging parent, caregivers are everywhere — and 66% of them are women. 1 Caregiving can extract a toll on their energy, time, and finances. Patti Hausherr and Ann Hughes join host Dan Corcoran to discuss why this is such an important demographic for financial professionals.

Women, Wealth, and Wisdom: Female Small Business Ownership Since March 2020, women have started more businesses than men 2 and financial professionals need to be ready to respond. Patti Hausherr and Ann Hughes join host Dan Corcoran to discuss how to adapt to the changing face of the small business owner and the opportunities available to financial professionals.



About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. life insurance and annuity industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm that offers asset management and capital markets solutions across multiple strategies.

