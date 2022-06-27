RINA Wireless Deploys a Cloud-Native and Containerized Converged Packet Core to Expand Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access Services with Mavenir

RICHARDSON, Texas & ROOSEVELT, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, in collaboration with the Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA Wireless), leading provider of technology services across rural wireless carriers in the United States, is deploying a 5G upgradable mobile core architecture that supports existing 4G customers and provides a platform for a cost-efficient, low-touch, flexible path to a 5G SA network.

RINA Wireless is deploying Mavenir’s future proof, cloud-native, small footprint containerized Evolved Packet Core (EPC), with a remote redundant User Plane Function (UPF). Mavenir’s solution is fully scalable and deployed on Mavenir’s Webscale Platform which is a highly adaptable and scalable framework to run microservices-based network functions. The solution uses software running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware that provides cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and agility.

Mavenir’s EPC, part of the Converged Packet Core solution, enables the separation of the control and user plane allowing RINA Wireless to deploy remote gateways for managing local traffic breakouts, thereby reducing the costs of transport and latency. RINA Wireless now can expand Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to new regions and remote locations such as Alaska.

Ashok Khuntia, Mavenir’s GM and EVP Packet Compute, said, “ We are extremely pleased to be working with RINA Wireless on this network upgrade project. Our focus here is to enable RINA Wireless to deploy future-proof cloud-enabled technology bringing reliable, cost-effective service and new connectivity to underserved rural America.”

Allen Bennion, RINA Wireless, Chief Operating Officer, said, “ It is a great experience to work with the Mavenir team, they are committed to deliver an EPC that allows us to use open interfaces we can leverage to expand the number of regional carriers connected to our core.”

Mavenir will be exhibiting at the Rural Wireless Infrastructure Summit, which takes place on June 27-29 in Park City, Utah.

Supporting Material:

- Solution Brochure: Small Footprint Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

www.mavenir.com

About RINA Wireless

The Rural Independent Network Alliance, LLC (RINA) provides LTE Core hosting and CDMA switching for rural wireless carriers. The formation of RINA was conceived by the management of two rural wireless carriers, UBET Wireless (now STRATA Networks) and South Central Communications, as a method of reducing the costs of switching while enabling the companies to offer improved and enhanced services to their respective customers. Prior to the formation of RINA each company owned their own switch and operated it independently in their respective markets. The companies determined that switching should be consolidated in Roosevelt, UT. Combined switching commenced in January 2006.

https://rinawireless.com/