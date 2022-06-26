Service by Medallion Wins Bay Area Top Workplaces Award—for the Third Time

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service by Medallion has been named one of the Top Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area for 2022. The awards are solely based on the results of anonymous employee satisfaction surveys developed by Energage, which has studied more than 19 million employees of 66,000 organizations to understand what makes a company a great place to work.

“We are honored to be recognized with this award, which we also received in 2019 and 2021,” said Paulina Strick, the company’s Corporate Programs Director.

This award marks Medallion’s second major recognition this year. The company was previously awarded the Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practices for 2022.

“This award celebrates the resiliency and engagement of our teams throughout the pandemic. Our employees once again achieved everyday excellence by creating a culture of collaboration that focuses on results while respecting employee needs,” said Roland Strick, Jr., Service by Medallion’s President. “We all work hard to create a safe working environment where our employees and customers can thrive in.”

The company’s core values include encouraging balance by working hard, enjoying life, and thriving. All employees are encouraged to continuously strive to evolve through innovation; promote equality and respect, encourage collaboration; and turn ideas into results. Other core values include safety, environmental stewardship, 360-degree integrity, serving the community and giving back, and being a partner that clients can count on.

“We’re especially happy that the award is based on feedback from our employees,” Strick added. “For more than 40 years we’ve strived to build a family atmosphere that encourages a positive culture, employee development, and employee recognition.”

Service by Medallion’s culture is designed to empower employees to go beyond the services they provide. We reward employees who seek out additional ways to be of service to others and represent Medallion with pride and integrity.

Medallion’s employees appreciate the value of the work they perform and the opportunity to build a career. Here is what some of the employees have to say about the company:

“I appreciate the monthly All Hands Learning classes they provide. It has really helped me develop my skills.”

“The safety training I’ve received has really made me aware of how I can help keep our team safe.”

“The monthly events are fun—they give me the chance to get to know everyone.”

“Everybody’s so nice and approachable. I really feel like I’m part of a family.”

“I appreciate that there’s a Hotline. I can call when I need support or guidance.”

“We get a lot of support from EH&S and HR who answers our questions about COVID.”

“The free lunches are a generous offering that makes me feel appreciated.”

About Top Workplaces: Top Workplaces is a nationwide employer recognition program, powered by Energage, that seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. Top Workplaces are defined based on compensation, benefits, work-life balance, coaching, and prospects. With regional and national programs, as well as cultural excellence and industry awards, the Top Workplaces program honors organizations that ensure a workplace where employees can grow.

About Service by Medallion: Service by Medallion is an award-winning facility support services company, servicing corporate campuses throughout the United States. The Company is committed to delivering “best in class” industry-leading programs through real-time response, innovation, performance analytics, technology, and expertise.