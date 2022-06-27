Slingshot Biosciences, Inc. Partners With Almog Diagnostic to Distribute Synthetic Cells Throughout Israel

EMERYVILLE, CA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC., the makers of synthetic cells that bring consistent precision and accurate control to replace inconsistent blood and tissue controls for use in flow cytometry and other biotech markets, today announced they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Almog Diagnostic, a private company established in 1987 and has been active ever since in the Israeli biotech market. Almog offers innovative products and services in the fields of immunology/hematology, immunotherapy (CGT), stem cell biology, cell separation, flow cytometry, bioprinting, gene expression, molecular and cell biology, and microbiology. Almog has been a major player in the Israeli flow cytometry field for over 13 years, with the automated MACSQuant (Miltenyi Biotec) and the innovative Aurora Spectral Flow Cytometer (Cytek Biosciences), in addition to providing advanced CRO flow cytometry services.

The agreement entitles Almog Diagnostic to the right to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio’s products in Israel. Through Almog Diagnostic’s network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to establish its presence in the Israel market with the well-established presence and expertise of Almog Diagnostic, which has been selling into the flow cytometry for many years.

“Almog Diagnostic’s network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Almog Diagnostic’s extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence, and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market,” said Jeffrey Kim, CEO & Founder.

Slingshot Bio’s synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, and accurate control for research users in the flow cytometry space by mimicking blood properties as detected by flow cytometry. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now accurately reproducible with Slingshot Bio’s unique manufacturing platform. “As the distributor of the spectral flow cytometer from Cytek in Israel, we are really excited to collaborate with Slingshot and provide our customers the best solution for assay and instrument control,” said Nitsan Levi, VP New Technologies and Implementation at Almog.

About Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Slingshot Biosciences is a fast-growing life sciences company with a platform technology and paradigm-shifting mission to make synthetic cells the gold standard for all cell-based applications—including diagnostics, and adoptive cell therapy development and instrument calibration. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com