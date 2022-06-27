Gilead Endorses The Kigali Declaration On Preventing, Controlling and Eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences today announced that the company has signed onto the Kigali Declaration on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) which succeeds the London Declaration on NTDs. It was launched on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at a high-level session that was attended by Heads of State, other global dignitaries, industry partners and global community as part of a joint malaria and NTDs Summit. This high-level political declaration is an important milestone for the World Health Organization’s 2030 road map which includes global targets to prevent, control and in some cases eliminate 20 diseases and disease groups by 2030.

“ Gilead has a long history of supporting the control and elimination of neglected tropical diseases. In signing the Kigali Declaration, we are reaffirming our commitment as part of our ongoing efforts to advance global health equity,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “ The progress made against NTDs to date demonstrates the power of collaboration and unrelenting focus.”

As Gilead marks 30 years of partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to end visceral leishmaniasis (VL), the company also commits to driving private sector engagement towards the Sustainable Development Goals for health and global partnership to achieve not only the control of NTDs but the elimination of their root causes, as well. In particular, Gilead will:

Continue its product donation to the VL elimination program led by WHO between 2023- and 2027.

Support and invest in innovative global initiatives that will address health equity.

Spearhead and contribute to a broad stakeholder dialogue driving pharmaceutical sector engagement and investment in tackling environmental issues causing NTDs, such as climate change and lack of access to clean water.

Find more information about the 2030 Neglected Tropical Disease road map here: https://www.who.int/teams/control-of-neglected-tropical-diseases/ending-ntds-together-towards-2030

