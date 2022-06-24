Thunderbird Entertainment Appoints Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF), is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $6,500 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. The Company and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

