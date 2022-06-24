SUNY’s Hudson Valley Community College Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Part of the State University of New York (SUNY), Hudson Valley Community College has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector to serve its nearly 10,000 students in New York’s Capital Region.

The institution was seeking a platform for instructors to record lectures, as well as quickly edit and caption media. The College will benefit from a host of other unique features within the Video Platform, from Deep Visual Search technology to auto-captioning, on-demand recording, live streaming, quizzing, analytics and more.

The Zoom Connector enables the automatic import of videos recorded in Zoom to their media library for secure storage and viewing. Administrators also can create data policies to archive content based on video views, type, user and date of upload.

“A number of schools in the SUNY system have already entrusted YuJa to provide a comprehensive media platform. We’re excited to have Hudson Valley Community College join the fold, and we look forward to helping them stay true to their mission of providing transformative, student-centered and high-quality educational opportunities that address the diverse needs of local and global communities,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Located in Troy, New York, Hudson Valley Community College delivers high-quality education with small class sizes on an urban/suburban campus in New York's Capital Region. Hudson Valley Community College offers more than 80 degree and certificate programs for nearly 10,000 students. The college is part of the State University of New York (SUNY), which is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.