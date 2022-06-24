Hunter & Bard Joins the Folloze as a Service Technology (FaaST) Agency Program to Optimize ABM-driven Buyer Journeys

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Folloze and Hunter & Bard, a leading account-based marketing (ABM) agency, announced a partnership today that will bundle the Folloze B2B Buyer Experience Platform with Hunter & Bard’s extensive ABM services. Hunter & Bard will join the Folloze as a Service Technology (FaaST) program, bringing data-driven marketing engagement, personalization and turnkey campaign activation to the agency’s clients that need ABM expertise and deployment.

“Most of our clients want to scale their ABM efforts quickly, but lack the time or internal resources to do so. They want to hit the ground running with an expert ABM team,” said Shira Abel, founder and CEO of Hunter & Bard. “With Folloze as our backbone, we’re able to deliver great sales and marketing results by building out the right target lists, rolling out strategic content on Folloze Boards, and orchestrating account engagement and reporting. We make it fast and easy, and Folloze helps us get it done.”

Going to Market ‘FaaST’ with Folloze-powered Buyer Experiences

The FaaST program was created to help marketing agencies spin up Folloze Buyer Experience instances with a turnkey ABM package that agencies can fully manage themselves on behalf of their clients.

“Our FaaST capabilities give agencies like Hunter & Bard the opportunity to scale their services and give them control over how they build Folloze Boards with their clients,” said Randy Brasche, vice president of marketing with Folloze. “And we bring our expertise with B2B buyer engagement to the table to help agencies grow their ABM businesses.”

For Hunter & Bard, it’s all about helping their clients get better close rates for their marketing and sales opportunities. “Folloze is a great facilitator on multiple levels of engagement,” Abel said. “From building lists and segmenting the right content, to targeting messaging and sending out compelling, personalized campaigns, our clients are getting significantly higher open rates than on typical, broad-based campaigns — and much higher closed-win rates. One of our clients has seen close rates go from 39 percent with general marketing to 90 percent with the better-targeted programs we produced for them through Folloze.”

Hunter & Bard clients can also create online ad programs that link directly to their Folloze Boards and drive campaign rollout. “Once those opportunities come in, we can quickly put together targeted outbound campaigns based on where the opportunity came from, which have produced some very nice results. Nothing is better for the outbound list build and directing emails to content than Folloze.”

Improving Sales Team Orchestration and Optimization

Another key area for Hunter & Bard’s clients is optimizing and orchestrating sales team activity. “No sales rep wants to waste time with bad leads that come from a poorly-targeted ABM program,” Shira said. “We’re out to help change sales team behavior and help them prioritize their time.”

With Folloze, sales reps can not only see who's active, but also see intent signals related to what they're searching for, which prospects clicked through on an email and when, what content they clicked on, and how long they engaged.

Building a Foundation for Better ABM Consulting and Programs

“At Hunter & Bard, we’re getting more and more creative with enablement and engagement,” Abel said. “We’re optimizing our targeting with curated content, and our Folloze Boards are beautiful. But for our clients, it means they get the results they’re looking for; they get the wins, and they get the promotion.”

“I do a lot of teaching and mentoring on the ABM front, and Folloze is an invaluable tool for doing ABM the right way,” concludes Abel. “And I can’t say enough about the team support at Folloze. We love working with them.”

About Folloze

Folloze, the easiest and most powerful B2B Buyer Experience Platform, is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Requiring no code, Folloze empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including Oracle, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, MetLife, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

About Hunter & Bard

Hunter & Bard is an award-winning agency of enterprise marketers and designers who focus on high-ACV Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The agency works between product marketing and sales to analyze competitors, create strategic messaging, build sales-enablement materials, and design and orchestrate successful ABM programs. Hunter & Bard is a WBENC-certified Woman-Owned Small Business and was named Siemens’ Small and Diverse Supplier of the Year for 2021. To learn more, visit https://hunterandbard.com/.