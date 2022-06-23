Denver Health Names Donna Lynne Next CEO

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Denver Health and Hospital Authority Board of Directors has announced that Donna Lynne, DrPH, will serve as the next chief executive officer (CEO) to lead Denver Health.

“We are confident that Donna’s extensive operational and leadership experience, her deep connections to our Colorado communities and her passion for our mission as a safety-net hospital make her the right person for this role,” said Patricia Dean, Chair of the Denver Health and Hospital Authority Board of Directors. “The Board is delighted that following our thorough national search, we have identified the right leader who shares our deep commitment to improving the health of our patients and communities and providing care for all, regardless of ability to pay.”

Currently, Lynne serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where she leads administrative functions and strategic initiatives. She also directed the university’s COVID-19 response and policies.

Lynne brings decades of experience as a senior healthcare leader and public servant. She led healthcare policy reform and implementation as the Lieutenant Governor of Colorado from 2016-2019. Prior to that role, she served in executive leadership positions at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, including leading strategy and business plans as President of the Colorado Region from 2005-2016.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next CEO for Denver Health,” said Lynne. “I look forward to returning to Colorado and continuing to build on Denver Health’s deep legacy and safety-net mission in the community. Access to high-quality, local healthcare has never been more important, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Denver Health forward during a pivotal time in healthcare.”

Lynne has been listed among Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women in Healthcare and has been recognized with the Distinguished Coloradan Award from the University of Colorado Denver, the Health Care Hero award from Project CURE and more. She sits on the Board of the Colorado Healing Fund and History Colorado, and has previously served on the Boards of Building a Better Colorado, the Colorado Education Initiative, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and others.

Denver Health’s current CEO Robin Wittenstein will retire from Denver Health at the end of August.

About Denver Health

Denver Health is a comprehensive health and hospital system that provides high-quality care for all people, regardless of their ability to pay. We deliver medical care to one-third of Denver’s population, proudly serving as the city’s safety-net hospital and providing preventative, primary and acute care services.

For more than 160 years, Denver Health has been deeply rooted in the health and well-being of the community, providing high-quality clinical care, top-notch education and training for healthcare workers, and furthering critical research to benefit our patients. We are guided by our mission to serve our community with excellence, compassion, and stewardship as we work to ensure all people have access to the care and programs they need to be happy, healthy and successful.