Bluestem Equity, LTD (“Bluestem”), a private investment group, has made a strategic investment into Tridom Holdings, LLC (“Tridom”)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluestem Equity Ltd. today announced that it has completed a strategic investment into Tridom, a commercial roofing contractor specializing in low slope, waterproofing, and sheet metal services. Tridom’s residential department specializes in asphalt shingles, standing seam, tile, and other specialty product lines. Since opening in 2016, Tridom has become one of the fastest growing roofing repair and maintenance company in Texas.

This strategic investment from Bluestem will allow Tridom to expand services and undertake growth that would not have been possible otherwise. “From our very first meeting with Johnston, it became clear he is committed to Tridom’s growth and ultimate success. Our team has grown to appreciate his ambition and drive ‐ which ultimately led to our decision to invest,” says Ben Tucker, VP of Business Development and Bluestem Partner.

“With over 70 years of leadership team history weathering the storms and coming out on top, being self‐ funded and committed to long‐term growth while sharing the same core values; this is why I chose to partner with Bluestem Equity,” said Founder and President Johnston Camp.

Tridom currently has 32 employees with offices in San Antonio and Houston. The company is currently servicing commercial clients’ properties in 7 states and residential clients in central and Southeast Texas. Tridom works with asset management groups to provide roofing, waterproofing, and sheet metal services with a 24/7 emergency repair maintenance department. Says Johnston Camp, “No job is too big or too small – solve the client’s headaches with timely repairs and extend their investment through preventative maintenance.”

About Tridom

From the executive team to our newest employee, Tridom Holdings provides innovative roofing and sealing solutions serving commercial and residential markets in Texas and the Southeast. Our ‘quality over quantity’ emphasis ensures that trust is the product of our investment into client relationships.

About Bluestem Equity Ltd.

Founded in 2021, Houston‐based Bluestem Equity, Ltd. Is a private investment partnership with a primary focus on operating and partnering with businesses serving the industrial and construction sectors. The firm's primary objective is to invest and grow with outstanding founders and management teams in privately held businesses.