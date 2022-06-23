PQE US Inc., part of PQE Group, Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With steadfast listening and support, well-structured corporate benefit plans, and broad flexibility, PQE maintains a continuous dialogue with its employees. As a result, PQE Group, among the leading international consulting firms in the pharma world, has achieved recognition in the United States by Great Place to Work®, the world authority on workplace culture. After analyzing the feedback of U.S. employees and after collecting HR policies, the organization declared that the PQE USA Affiliate is an excellent work environment "where employees believe in the people they work for, take pride in what they do, and are comfortable with the people they work with."

On average, in companies that have achieved Great Place to Work® recognition, 83 percent of employees report being satisfied with their work experience; at PQE US Inc., the threshold goes far beyond that. Here, more than 92 percent of employees affirmed that people are always placed at the heart of the company's strategies and that there is a perfect work-life balance. In addition, 92 percent feel that PQE Group is a great place to work, compared with 57% of most US company employees. For more survey results, visit Working at PQE Group | Great Place to Work®.

"We are honored to have achieved this important recognition," said Federico Ceccarelli, Partner, Vice President of PQE US Inc. "The epicenter of PQE Group's business strategies has always been the well-being of its employees. Especially in light of the pandemic years that forced us to re-evaluate work paradigms, such a high satisfaction threshold of the U.S. team is vivid evidence of how these policies have created a masterful organizational climate and culture."

Indeed, the firm's interest in the U.S. market is strong. PQE Group already has offices in the outskirts of Boston, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Furthermore, the recent merger between PQE Group and United Pharma Technologies Inc. by Vasantha Madasu, a staffing agency based in New Jersey, USA, represents a close alliance that will allow PQE Group to scale up projects' staff and capabilities faster and more efficiently.