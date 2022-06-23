AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Kinsale Insurance Company (Kinsale) (Little Rock, AR). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Kinsale Capital) (headquartered in Richmond, VA) [NASDAQ: KNSL]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Kinsale’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating affirmations reflect the stability in Kinsale’s risk-adjusted capitalization levels, its strong operating performance trends that compare favorably with the industry and peer surplus lines companies, driven by the demonstrated strength of embedded underwriting fundamentals and an ERM program focused on the risks specific to the surplus lines market.

The ratings may be considered for positive movement if balance sheet strength measures maintain pace with premium and profile growth. Alternatively, negative rating action could occur should deterioration in operating performance bring results in line with the composite trends of surplus lines.

