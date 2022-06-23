AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bosna Reosiguranje d.d. Sarajevo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Bosna Reosiguranje d.d. Sarajevo (Bosna Re) (Bosnia and Herzegovina [BH]). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Bosna Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Bosna Re’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is expected to remain at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by good internal capital generation and a well-rated retrocession panel. The company’s investment portfolio, which is concentrated in domestic assets, remains its greatest source of capital consumption. Bosna Re’s concentration to BH exposes it to the associated elevated levels of economic, political and financial system risk. Offsetting rating factors also include Bosna Re’s high dependence on retrocession and relatively small capital base, which provides only a limited capital buffer in absolute terms to protect against adverse events.

Bosna Re has a track record of adequate operating performance, with profits stemming from both the underwriting and investment activities. Technical performance has improved in recent years, as evidenced by combined ratio of 93.7% in 2021, compared with the five-year (2017-2021) weighted average combined ratio of 95.2%, as calculated by AM Best. AM Best expects prospective earnings to continue increasing modestly, as the company grows its topline whilst maintaining its cautious underwriting strategy, which focuses on careful risk selection and a comprehensive use of retrocession protection.

Bosna Re benefits from its dominant market position in BH, being the only domestic reinsurer licensed to write life and non-life insurance. The company remains the leading domestic reinsurer, with a market share in excess of 70% based on 2021 gross written premiums (GWP). Offsetting factors in the company’s business profile assessment include its highly concentrated underwriting portfolio, with half of GWP derived from its top three cedants, and its limited geographic diversification (only 6% of business emanating from abroad in 2021). In AM Best’s view, the high barriers to entry and the company’s market position provides some protection against the impact of higher country risk associated with BH.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.