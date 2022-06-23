Midol® Encourages Menstruators to Find Comfort in Speaking Up and Acknowledging ‘The Real Reason’ Behind Changing Plans When Period Symptoms Strike

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midol®, the #1 Period Relief brand1 by Bayer, is launching The Real Reason: A Social Experiment that reinforces to people with periods and those who support them that period symptoms are not something to push through. In a recent survey, only about half of people with periods feel it is socially acceptable to cancel or reschedule social (54%)2 and academic (50%) obligations because of period symptoms.3 No more.

Midol® wants to create an environment that encourages menstruators to reach for relief and openly recognize their period symptoms as a real reason for taking time to themselves. After putting an end to period apologies with last year’s No Apologies. Period. movement, this social experiment inspires sharing the real reason as the next step to ending period stigmas. There is power in sharing and owning the truth. There is power in finding comfort in that honesty.

An extension of the Comfort is Power campaign launched earlier this year, Midol’s The Real Reason, captures reactions from friends, family, school, and work colleagues to real menstruators “calling out” of different social or work commitments due to period symptoms instead of using a fake or more “acceptable” reason. The result was an overwhelming response of understanding and support, empowering the honest individuals to do what’s necessary to take care of their bodies and achieve the comfort they need.

“Midol® is working to reinforce that there is no shame in talking about period symptoms and, more importantly, in speaking out when they strike. We want menstruators to feel the power in addressing their needs and the even greater power that comes from knowing their community will support them when they do,” said Kelly Fanning, General Manager & Vice President of Pain and Cardio at Bayer Consumer Health U.S. “Our hope is this campaign helps normalize the conversation around period symptoms and help menstruators realize that speaking and acting on your period truth is powerful.”

While the period positivity movement has made strides in normalizing taboo topics, they largely remain sources of individual discomfort. Only 43% of menstruators know how to have a comfortable, open dialogue about their period with peers.2 By highlighting real menstruators speaking their period truth to friends, family and colleagues, Midol® hopes to continue breaking down toxic suppressive cycle and perception that period symptoms are an unacceptable reason to take the time you need.

“As menstruators, we feel pressure to hide or make excuses for our periods. For anyone who has experienced the debilitating and annoying period symptoms, they are not something you can just easily push through and ignore,” said Midol® Partner Dr. Charis Chambers, OBGYN. “This social experiment showcases the modern reality menstruators face and society’s reaction to the real reasons for needing a break. I’m honored to support Midol® in creating a world where menstruators aren’t embarrassed of their bodies and feel the need to minimize period symptoms. Together we are celebrating the power in actively and unapologetically owning your period and seeking the relief you need.”

Watch The Real Reason: A Social Experiment at www.Midol.com/therealreason and @Midol on Instagram. Follow @Midol on Instagram and share an instance where you gave The Real Reason for putting your comfort first using #TheRealReason.

1 #1 OTC brand based on highest dollar and unit sales in Period Category, IRI L52WK ending 05/29/22 Total US – MULO

2 This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Bayer between April 23 – April 25, 2022, among a national sample of 1117 US adults who menstruate. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample based on age, race/ethnicity, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

3 This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Bayer between April 23 – April 25, 2022, among a subset of self-identified students (n=124) of a national sample of 1117 US adults who menstruate. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample based on age, race/ethnicity, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.