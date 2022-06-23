TikTok Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that TikTok TV is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs. This integration allows VIZIO users to discover videos from their favorite TikTok creators and topics directly from the VIZIO home screen — no downloads required.

In support of this launch, VIZIO will highlight TikTok TV content on the VIZIO Home Page in a dedicated carousel showcasing popular trending genres so users can more easily discover their next favorite TikTok videos.

TikTok, one of the fastest growing entertainment platforms to join VIZIO, allows users to discover short-form videos across every entertainment genre. The TikTok TV app has been specifically created for a TV home-viewing experience, allowing audiences to view the most popular videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals. In addition, VIZIO users with a TikTok account can link their accounts to enjoy content from their 'For You' and 'Following' feeds — all on the big screen.

“TikTok is a cultural phenomenon redefining the meaning of entertainment, music, and video alike. Extending this unique app off the mobile phone and onto the biggest screen in the home is an important evolution of the VIZIO TV experience,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “The addition of the TikTok TV app invites families and friends to gather around the TV and immerse themselves in the latest viral videos, content from favorite creators, and discover new short-form videos in multiple categories.”

"We're excited to bring TikTok to even more screens with our integration with VIZIO, offering people a new way to experience the entertainment, joy, and creativity of TikTok together at home," said Dan Page, Head of Global Business Development, New Screens at TikTok.

How to use TikTok TV on VIZIO

To get started, VIZIO users can check out the TikTok TV app with a few clicks on the home screen or sign in with their existing account details. TikTok’s big-screen software is optimized for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content on the big screen. Enjoy TikTok “For You” and “Following” feeds or check out the 'Discover' page and find more of your favorite content, creators, and categories on TikTok. The best part, the TV app offers AutoPlay, which serves a continuous content feed without interruptions between TikTok videos.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Toronto, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.