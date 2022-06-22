Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s largest cookie company, coming to Rock Row in Westbrook

Crumbl Cookie’s unique open-kitchen experience where you actually see your Crumbl crew mix, bake, and prepare fresh cookies. (Pictured from left to right: Angela Maguire, James Maguire, Steve Menzel and Jeff Maguire). (Photo: Business Wire) Rock Row

WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crumbl Cookies, the nation's largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Westbrook, Maine. A grand opening is set for 8am on Thursday, June 30th at 95 Rock Row and a Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Day will be the feature on Friday, July 1st.

“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy, whether delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout,” said Crumbl owners, Jeff and James Maguire, Westbrook Crumbl co-owners, along with their store manager, Bethannie Witty who said, “We are really excited to bring this experience to the Westbrook community.”

As soon as guests open Crumbl’s doors, they'll be met with an immersive experience that is unlike any other cookie store in the world. The open kitchen allows customers to see the whole cookie-making process, including the eggs being cracked, the flour being sifted, and the dough being balled. “Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer, including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. The varying flavors ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Our mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world, and we really hope to bring the people of Westbrook together and strengthen the community with our sweet treats," said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO.

Westbrook will be the first Crumbl location in the state of Maine and the new store has provided over 50 new jobs within the community.

About Crumbl

Crumbl Cookies' mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 370 locations in 40+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and fastest growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am – midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or any of their nationwide locations.