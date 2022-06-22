Crumbl Cookies, the Nation’s Largest Cookie Company, Coming to Oaks Shopping Center

OAKS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crumbl Cookies, the nation's largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Oaks, Pennsylvania. A grand opening is set for 8am on Thursday, June 30th in the Oaks Shopping Center at 1570 Egypt Road.

“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy, whether delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout,” said Crumbl owner, Bobby Nelson, “We are really excited to bring this experience to the Oaks community.”

As soon as guests open Crumbl’s doors, they'll be met with an immersive experience that is unlike any other cookie store in the world. The open kitchen allows customers to see the whole cookie-making process, including the eggs being cracked, the flour being sifted, and the dough being balled. “Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer, including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. The varying flavors ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Our mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world, and we really hope to bring the people of Oaks together and strengthen the community with our sweet treats," said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO.

The Oaks Crumbl will be the Philadelphia area’s 8th location. The new store has provided over 50 new jobs within the community.

About Crumbl

Crumbl Cookies' mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 370 locations in 40+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and fastest growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am – midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or any of their nationwide locations.