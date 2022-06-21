Quidel Corporation and the American Heart Association join forces to Advance Education and Awareness of Heart Disease in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”) — QuidelOrtho announces that its subsidiary, Quidel Corporation, is collaborating with the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer and healthier lives, to improve the health of San Diego residents and deconstruct barriers to equitable health in our communities. Quidel Corporation will invest funding totaling $750,000 and support over the next three years as the American Heart Association approaches their centennial anniversary in 2024.

“The work we do at the American Heart Association to promote cardiovascular and brain health, prevent heart disease and stroke, support research and provide resources to help people live longer, healthier lives – no matter where they live – is possible because of the supporters like Quidel,” said Dr. Robert Stein, cardiologist and Board President of the American Heart Association San Diego Division.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer in the United States and about 2,150 Americans die each day from it. Stroke, the No. 5 killer in the U.S. and a leading cause of severe disability, claims the lives of nearly 219,000 Americans each year. Together, the American Heart Association and Quidel Corporation will work to create collective, transformational change inspired by engaging local businesses, their employees, the community, and youth in year-round initiatives that are designed to improve their physical health and emotional wellbeing.

“Collaborating with the AHA San Diego Division helps us fulfill our responsibility of supporting our community, and there’s no better time to announce this collaboration than now,” said Douglas Bryant, Chairman and CEO of QuidelOrtho Corporation. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and for many diseases such as heart failure, the prevalence is only increasing. As we remain dedicated to addressing unmet needs in diseases, our top priority continues to be to elevate attention to heart disease. We look forward to continuing to work together with the AHA to advance their goals and initiatives.”

As part of the collaboration, Quidel will invest funding and support for several campaigns and initiatives led by AHA San Diego Division. They will include:

Live Fierce: Live Fierce is the American Heart Association's bold approach to driving equitable health impact in the communities we serve. The Live Fierce campaign invites our supporters to come alongside us in meaningful ways that will positively affect the landscape of heart disease and stroke. It’s our unifying campaign that brings together all of our work and provides multiple engagement opportunities aligned with community needs and our mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

Doctor, It’s Been Too Long: The pandemic has caused many people to delay their health care appointments, which can lead to serious health issues in the future. AHA is conducting a campaign focused on reassuring people that visiting the doctor regularly is both safe and essential.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to increase women’s heart health awareness and to improve the lives of women globally. Through Go Red for Women, we are working in communities around the world, so women not only understand their greatest health threat but take action to lower their risk. We invest in research to find cures specifically tailored for women.

STEM Goes Red is the American Heart Association’s initiative to empower young women to create the next great medical breakthroughs in cardiovascular disease while guarding their own heart health. As the largest funder of cardiovascular and stroke research outside of the U.S. Government, we understand the need for more young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) that can lead to groundbreaking discoveries and improve the health of all Americans.

Heart Walk: Through our annual Heart Walk, friends, families, coworkers, and neighbors walk together to demonstrate their commitment to their health and to honor or remember loved ones with heart disease or stroke. We are working in thousands of businesses to improve health in the (currently virtual) workplace, and we’re connecting with under-resourced communities to improve the quality of life for everyone.

“We are grateful to be expanding our efforts with Quidel through this collaboration,” said Jessica Newmyer, Executive Director of the AHA San Diego Division. “Heart disease affects so many people across the country, and Quidel’s support allows us to expand our outreach to those impacted by heart disease in our local communities and ensure equitable access to resources for all.”

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

Our company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, the QuidelOrtho family is committed to enhancing the wellbeing of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. www.quidelortho.com