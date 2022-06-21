YesCare Announces New Partnership with Manatee County Sheriff to Provide Correctional Healthcare Services

BRADENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YesCare, the preeminent leader in correctional healthcare services, announced today a new partnership with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MSO). Formerly known as Corizon Health, YesCare officially launched last month with a renewed commitment to meet the mental and physical health challenges of its patients. With today’s agreement, YesCare will begin serving the MSO with professionals who are members of the local community, and whose goal is to rehabilitate incarcerated individuals so that when they are released back into this shared community, they return in better health than when they arrived, with access to the resources they need for a more productive life moving forward.

“YesCare is excited to move forward with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to drive game-changing program enhancements that will solidify the MSO’s position as a leader in health care services,” said YesCare CEO Sara Tirschwell. “As part of YesCare’s launch, we have committed to raising the bar for care in corrections, and this partnership with MSO is just the beginning. We will ensure that patients at MSO have the best chance to succeed when they reenter society and ensure their mental health is cared for along with their physical health. We are also focused on providing the technology and resources that both providers and patients need, from expanded telehealth to greater staffing and stronger logistical support.”

YesCare’s new partnership with MSO will focus on three main pillars of success, including:

to combat recidivism through new partnerships with experienced local community providers for medication-assisted treatment (MAT), behavioral health, mental health, and substance use disorders (SUD) with criminal justice involved individuals. Partnerships to include Centerstone Behavioral Hospital and Addiction Center in Bradenton, First Step of Sarasota, and Operation PAR. This will broaden access to addiction recovery services within correctional facilities and into the community. Revitalizing Behavioral Health Programming to ensure that inmates are properly prepared for success both during their time at MSO, and when they reenter society. YesCare’s continued partnership with MSO will encourage a humane environment that focuses on treating the whole person.

to ensure that inmates are properly prepared for success both during their time at MSO, and when they reenter society. YesCare’s continued partnership with MSO will encourage a humane environment that focuses on treating the whole person. Broadening Telehealth Access to increase access to high-quality care within correctional facilities while combating recruiting and logistical impediments. YesCare will also expand technological capabilities to reinvigorate operational and patient health data.

Through YesCare’s contract with Manatee County, the company and its dedicated providers and staff will continue implementing groundbreaking program enhancements in pursuit of its mission to bring the best quality and most compassionate care to correctional facilities across the country.

