GlacierPoint Enterprises Partners with Gillette Creamery

THE BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlacierPoint Enterprises, Inc. (“GlacierPoint”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”) and the parent company of E&M Logistics, Jack & Jill and A. Panza & Sons, announced today that it has partnered with Gillette Creamery (“Gillette”), a full-service direct store food and ice cream distributor servicing all of Eastern New York State and bordering states.

The addition of Gillette to the GlacierPoint platform widens the combined company’s distribution capabilities, with capacity to service customers from the Mid-Atlantic region up to the U.S./Canadian border. The partnership also provides a significant opportunity to accelerate growth within GlacierPoint’s foodservice distribution business. Gillette’s operations will continue to be led by JB, Bill, Rich and Stephen Gillette alongside GlacierPoint’s existing senior management team.

“The Gillette family relentlessly pursued a vision and ultimately built a tremendous platform that is anchored by top-quality customer service and unmatched industry expertise. Their business has been built on a foundation that is entirely consistent with the core pillars we have established at GlacierPoint. We are truly fortunate to have our leadership ranks expanded by the industry experience and insight of the four Gillette brothers, and their execution strength and operating culture are a perfect fit with GlacierPoint’s unwavering commitment to flawless customer service,” commented Jim Schubauer, CEO and Executive Chairman of GlacierPoint.

JB Gillette added, “My brothers and I are thrilled to be a part of the GlacierPoint team. The upside potential of this organization is extremely exciting for the Gillette family and our employees. Who could have imagined the former E&M, Jack & Jill and Panza all being on the same team now? The combination of leadership and expanded product portfolio will significantly elevate the capabilities and bandwidth of Gillette Creamery. Jim has done an impressive job of pulling together the finest in our industry. The Gillette brothers are eager to contribute our combined decades of operating experience to the continuing growth and expansion of this dynamic organization.”

About Gillette Creamery

Gillette is one of the largest supplier of ice cream products to all classes of trade in Eastern New York State as well as portions of Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Gillette distributes a broad array of ice cream and frozen food and refrigerated products, including brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Nestlé, Good Humor, Perry’s, Ronnybrook, Leibys and many others. Gillette has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1985, and is headquartered in Gardiner, NY.

About GlacierPoint

Headquartered in The Bronx, NY, GlacierPoint is a leader in Direct Store Delivery (“DSD”) distribution, serving as the exclusive DSD distributor of Nestlé products, Häagen-Dazs and Unilever ice cream, as well as other fresh and frozen products, spanning the New York Metro area through the Mid-Atlantic region. GlacierPoint distributes to a broad customer base comprised of grocery store chains, independent supermarkets, delis, drugstores, convenience store chains and foodservice customers. GlacierPoint is recognized as a leading distribution partner to suppliers and retailers with an extensive history of dependability, reliability and consistency.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the business services, IT services and industrials sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.