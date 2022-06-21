AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Enel Insurance N.V.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Enel Insurance N.V. (EINV) (Netherlands), a captive of Enel S.p.A. (Enel), a multinational electric utility company based in Italy. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect EINV’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

EINV’s balance sheet strength assessment is supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The captive benefits from a liquid investment portfolio and a low dependence on reinsurance. In 2021, EUR 250 million was injected into the captive to support its significantly higher retention levels under the parent’s new insurance programme. While EINV’s risk-adjusted capitalisation is expected to remain at the strongest level, the higher retention levels increase the potential for volatility.

EINV’s operating performance assessment reflects AM Best’s expectation that EINV’s prospective combined ratio will remain within the captive’s through-the-cycle target of between 95% and 100%. In 2021, EINV reported a net profit after tax of EUR 15.8 million (2020: EUR 3.5 million loss). The improvement was driven both by better technical results, with combined ratios decreasing to 83.2% in 2021 (2020: 101.5%), and non-technical results, which benefited from foreign exchange gains of EUR 3.7 million (2020: EUR 4.7 million loss).

As a single-parent captive, EINV is well-integrated within the Enel group and plays a fundamental role in managing the group’s risk exposures. The captive’s strategic importance to the parent was confirmed with the significant capital injection and increase in net retention in 2021.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.