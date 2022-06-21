ExxonMobil Celebrates America’s Trucking Fleets, Mobil Delvac™ Relationship with Stewart-Haas Racing in New “Mission: Unstoppable” Campaign

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExxonMobil has launched “Mission: Unstoppable,” a Mobil Delvac™-branded campaign that shines a light on how best-in-class lubrication strategies help drive success for America’s trucking fleets, including for NASCAR’s Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) team.

The campaign, which dives deep into how Mobil Delvac solutions have helped SHR’s fleet improve team performance, explores a core truth: whether the goal is to grow your business or win races, high-performance fleets and motorsports teams both need one thing – engines running at peak performance, delivering unstoppable results.

In a six-minute documentary-style video, fleet managers and maintenance managers get a behind-the-scenes look at SHR’s hauler operations as Gary Geissman, Fleet Manager for Stewart-Haas Racing and his crew prepare for the Talladega GEICO 500 Cup Series NASCAR race in April 2022. In their story, Geissman and his colleagues emphasize the need for a reliable, high-performing fleet, and how Mobil Delvac helps his team operate as ‘absolutely unstoppable’.

“We’ve been using Mobil Delvac for over ten years in all our heavy-duty diesel trucks here at Stewart-Haas,” Geissman explains. “In our fleet, we used to change the oil every 20,000 miles. We now change it every 70,000 miles – there’s less downtime for us, and a lot more time to chase the checkered flag.”

Ultimately, the SHR team’s success and peace-of-mind depends on the reliability of its trucking fleet. These haulers transport nearly 80,000 pounds of equipment each – from spare engines and parts to the race cars themselves – and the team only wins if they arrive on time, every time. With the help of Mobil Delvac products and services, the SHR fleets have found ways to improve uptime and performance, helping the racing team win multiple NASCAR Drivers’ Championships and support the careers of racing legends such as Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick, Aric Almirola, and more. Since 2011, ExxonMobil and SHR have worked together on two Cup series championships and nearly 100 Cup wins.

“Winning fleets know that every opportunity to increase uptime, reduce labor costs, and free up technician time for other tasks can be a significant advantage for their business,” said Paul Cigala, Commercial Vehicle Lubricants Applications Engineer for ExxonMobil. “In ‘Mission: Unstoppable,’ we showcase how Mobil Delvac products and services can be a secret ingredient in fueling success for fleets of all sizes – put simply, it can be the ‘unstoppable’ advantage they need to grow their business even further.”

The wider campaign also features real-life testimonials from other winning fleets from across the U.S., showcasing how Mobil Delvac customers use the brand’s products and services to maximize uptime, drive cost savings, and push performance to new heights.

For more information on the campaign and to explore these stories, visit info.mobillubricants.com/missionunstoppable.

About Mobil Delvac™

With more than 90 years of experience and innovation, Mobil Delvac™ is a recognized leader in advanced heavy-duty lubricants. Mobil Delvac and Mobil Delvac 1™ are the trusted brands of choice for many successful businesses. While keeping your equipment running at peak condition, our industry-leading products – including Mobil Delvac – can extend oil drain intervals, lowering costs through reduced lubricant consumption, labor and disposal costs. To learn more, visit our Mobil Delvac site.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs. The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions - provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower-emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

