H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners Originates Two Loans, Totaling $95 Million, Secured by Two Multifamily Properties in the Southeastern US

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its affiliate, H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners, has originated two loans, totaling $95 million, secured by two multifamily complexes in Charlotte, North Carolina and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The loans were made to affiliates of Ardmore Residential, an experienced multifamily developer and owner throughout the southeastern United States. The properties are nearing the completion of construction, and are set to benefit from the growing residential demand in both of their markets.

“We are excited to finance these brand new, high-quality assets in the Charlotte and Chattanooga MSAs. Ardmore has developed an excellent product that will be well received in the market, and we are glad to be a part of these projects,” said Michael Mestel, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners.

