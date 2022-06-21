DealHub Partners with Deal Desk Association to Build the Deal Desk Professional Community

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DealHub, the hyper-growth leader in the CPQ space today announced a partnership with Deal Desk Association (DDA), an organization dedicated to advancing the Deal Desk profession by creating a hub for discussion, insight, best practice, and more.

B2B sales have grown hyper competitive and increasingly complex. Sales organizations around the world establish Deal Desk teams to lead cross departmental communication dedicated to streamlining and managing high-value deals.

The DealHub-Deal Desk Association partnership aims to standardize Deal Desk, scale its activities, and provide professionals with knowledge and resources to drive growth. This is achieved through building a meaningful and collaborative community that offers solutions and best practice that cater to Deal Desk professionals’ needs.

“Deal Desks are a new must for businesses, but there’s limited literature or data for individuals and companies alike,” says Steven Chung, Founder of DDA. “Our partnership with DealHub will drive international engagement between community members, encourage knowledge sharing, and provide support for members.”

“DealHub’s vision is all about powering sales processes and driving them forward faster,” says Nadav Doron, Chief Solutions Officer of DealHub. “We do this with a complete set of powerful tech tools, designed for the critical role Deal Desk professionals play in streamlining the process. As leaders in CPQ and sales-tech, we recognize the need for more insight and education in this field.”

DealHub’s CPQ solution synergizes enterprise-grade CPQ, Subscription Management, Contract Lifecycle Management and Digital DealRooms into one unified, dynamic quoting and contracting platform, powered by the most engaging and personalized buyer experience. The consolidated platform empowers Deal Desks to easily manage high-value deals with full transparency and efficiency.

According to PWC research, more companies are looking to a deals desk function to maintain market competitiveness while managing risk and positively impacting the top and bottom line. As the number of Deal Desks increases, so does the need for resources and insight to grow Deal Desk professionals. The DealHub-DDA partnership aims to nurture and support the Deal Desk professional community and by doing so, power sales processes and increase revenue.

About DealHub.io:

DealHub offers the most complete and connected CPQ solution for sales organizations. Our no-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM and Subscription Management stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate spot-on quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and sign off bigger deals. Using a DealRoom, they can centralize buyer/seller communications to deliver the most innovative buyer experience and drive deals to success. For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.

About Deal Desk Association:

Deal Desk Association is the global membership organization committed to advancing the Deal Desk profession. Our community provides members an opportunity to connect with each other, share insight and apply for jobs. For more information, visit dealdeskassociation.com or join the Deal Desk Association on Linkedin.