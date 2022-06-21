T-Mobile, US Solar Partner on 14 Community Solar Gardens in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, US Solar announced T-Mobile’s Sunscription℠ to 14 new one-megawatt (MW) US Solar Community Solar Gardens to generate clean, renewable energy and provide energy cost savings to T-Mobile locations across seven Minnesota counties. Earlier this year, T-Mobile became the first major U.S. telecom to achieve its RE100 commitment to source 100% of its total electricity usage from renewable electricity, and this Sunscription℠ furthers its commitment to a sustainable future.

Joining T-Mobile in these gardens will be a mixture of residential, public entity, and commercial subscribers. The first three Community Solar Gardens were energized in late 2021, while the other 11 gardens are in various stages of construction and development.

"We are excited to partner with T-Mobile and provide a renewable energy solution to support their industry-leading sustainability goals in Minnesota and across the nation," said Erica Forsman, Vice President of Origination at US Solar. "We're focused on providing solutions to our commercial partners that make it simple and beneficial to support local clean energy."

A Sunscription to a Community Solar Garden from US Solar allows companies and individuals to benefit from local solar without any upfront costs or equipment on their property. Community Solar helps increase access to solar energy even for businesses and homes that are not ideally situated for a rooftop solar installation. Community Solar Garden subscribers receive savings through a bill credit on their electric bill based on the production of the Community Solar Garden, while supporting the development of local, clean energy.

“Partners like US Solar not only help T-Mobile achieve our sustainability goals, but also bring critical new clean energy benefits to local communities and organizations for a more sustainable future,” says Chad Wilkerson, Director of Sustainability and Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile.

Across Minnesota, US Solar has over 120MW of operational Community Solar Gardens that provide clean, renewable electricity to Xcel Energy’s grid. US Solar has worked with over 100 municipal and commercial customers, like T-Mobile, and over 2,700 residential customers, to provide money-saving Community Solar Sunscriptions℠. Additionally, US Solar Community Solar Gardens are planted with pollinator-friendly native vegetation, which decreases stormwater runoff, enhances soil regeneration, and increases the air quality in the surrounding communities.

T-Mobile Sunscriptions are in Blue Earth, McLeod, Renville, Goodhue, Benton, Stearns and Le Sueur counties in Minnesota.

US Solar is currently subscribing Xcel Energy customers to its Community Solar Gardens in Minnesota, Colorado and Illinois. Businesses and residents can sign up for a Sunscription℠ at us-solar.com.

About US Solar

United States Solar Corporation ("US Solar") makes solar energy accessible with simple solutions that are as good for the wallet as for the environment. US Solar is a developer, owner, operator, and financier of solar generation and energy storage projects with a focus on emerging state markets and community solar programs. US Solar helps residents, public entities, and businesses reduce electricity costs with local, renewable energy. Additional information about US Solar and a Solar Garden Sunscription℠ can be found by visiting www.us-solar.com.