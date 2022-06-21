Pepsi® Joins EstrellaTV’s ‘La Academia’ as Official Beverage Sponsor

Contestants perform a tribute to Juan Gabriel in the June 19 episode of "La Academia" on EstrellaTV. "La Academia" is a co-production of TV Azteca and Estrella Media. (Photo: Business Wire)

Contestants perform a tribute to Juan Gabriel in the June 19 episode of "La Academia" on EstrellaTV. "La Academia" is a co-production of TV Azteca and Estrella Media. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pepsi will be joining the series La Academia on EstrellaTV as the official U.S. beverage sponsor of the legendary Latin music competition series. The series is a co-production of Estrella Media and TV Azteca, airing and streaming live and simultaneously on EstrellaTV in the U.S. and Azteca Uno in Mexico on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 p.m. to midnight ET/6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT. The series premiere was Sunday, June 12, and each week fans can vote for their favorite contestants in both the United States and Mexico online.

Fourteen “Academicos” (the series participants) from Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, the United States, and Mexico will compete to pursue their dreams of music stardom and becoming the winner of La Academia in its landmark 20th anniversary season. The nine-week music competition series has paved the way for former Academicos and Latin music stars Yuridia, Carlos Rivera, and Cynthia Rodríguez.

“We are honored that Pepsi is using La Academia as a vehicle to market and speak to the Hispanic consumer,” said Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue and Local Media Officer, Estrella Media. “Pepsi’s leadership in marketing to Hispanics makes us proud, and we are pleased to be a part of their efforts.”

“La Academia is one of the most successful and influential music competition reality series for Latin music,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, TV Content, Estrella Media. “Having Pepsi be part of the season just adds another legendary brand to this influential series.”

Critics for the 20th Anniversary season are Ana Bárbara, Lolita Cortés, Arturo López Gavito, and Horacio Villalobos. The host is Yahir, musical mentor is Aleks Syntek, and the Academia director is Alexander Acha. The digital reporters are Vanessa Claudio, William Valdés and Mau Nieto. There will be live voting throughout the week, and the audience will be able to save their favorite contestant after the final weekend episodes, giving the audience the power to determine which contestants move through to the finals.

To follow La Academia, use @LaAcademiaTV, @CanalEstrellaTV, @Azteca, and @AztecaUno, #LaAcademia20años or #LaAcademiaEstrellaTV.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen on 16 owned or operated stations and over 33 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 33 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.