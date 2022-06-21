Celesta Company LLC™ and Nurish Brands, Inc.™ Announce Partnership for Sleep and Relaxation Products

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celesta Company LLC™ and Nurish Brands, Inc.™ have partnered to launch a line of beverages designed for relaxation and sleep support. The products will utilize Celesta’s FDA-approved ingredients and be sold to consumers through Nurish’s Feel® portfolio of functional beverages.

Celesta is emerging as a leading supplier of science-based, patent-pending ingredient blends and technologies that improve sleep and relaxation, including its branded ingredients SlumberMor™ and RnRMor™. While many of the sleep and relaxation ingredients on the market are single-ingredient remedies, Celesta has developed proprietary ingredient blends that target multiple – yet specific – pathways to overall wellness: sleep induction, sleep duration, stress reduction, body recovery, and mood stabilization. Targeting this combination of pathways, as opposed to only targeting one like other options on the market, results in improved efficacy in supplements and functional foods and beverages.

“In a proof-of-concept clinical trial, we measured the effectiveness of our sleep support ingredients, both objectively through the use of state-of-the-art Bluetooth headbands that measure brain signals and subjectively through a participant questionnaire,” said Dave Lafond, Celesta CEO. “The ingredients showed significant improvements in sleep quality without being habit-forming or causing grogginess. We’ve set out to change how brands think about sleep and relaxation products, and our solutions will elevate the industry’s expectations for these ingredients.”

The partnership with Nurish, owners of Feel® functional beverages with energy and calming benefits, comes at a time when more consumers are reporting stress, anxiety, and interrupted sleep. In fact, according to a recent survey from ResMed, stress negatively impacts sleep for half of Americans.

“The increased pressures in today’s society have consumers seeking solutions to improve relaxation and sleep,” Lafond said. “We’re excited to partner with Nurish and leverage the strengths of our combined companies to provide consumers with a relevant and effective solution to a growing concern.”

Nurish CEO Brian Turner commented, “We’re confident that Celesta is the right partner for us and is uniquely positioned to help deliver on our committed joint mission of reducing stress and increasing quality sleep for consumers. Together we will better serve our customers in providing options that improve overall health and wellness.”

Additional details about the product launch will be announced in late 2022. Food, beverage, and supplement brands interested in learning more about Celesta’s ingredient portfolio can visit www.CelestaCo.com or meet with Celesta representatives at IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo booth S1812.

About Celesta Company LLC

Celesta, a women-owned company, is on a mission to improve sleep, relaxation, and the ways we think about both, through the launch of patent-pending, ingredient blends. Targeting relaxation, Celesta formulated a combination of clinically researched ingredients that act together to reduce stress, promote calmness, and help unwind, under the brand RnRMor™. The SlumberMor™ brand was formulated to address the length of time to fall asleep, sleep quality and sleep duration. Armed with patent pending formulations, we are committed to helping people live better lives through quality relaxation and sleep. In support of this mission, we’re also in the process of establishing the Relaxation and Sleep Science Institute (RSSI) to be a premier knowledge center for consumers to find credible information on the science supporting relaxation and sleep. For more information, visit www.CelestaCo.com.

About Nurish Brands, Inc.

Nurish is committed to providing innovative, healthy, and great-tasting foods and beverages that make it easy for consumers to “feel good” and live guilt free, without compromise. Our portfolio of clean label, Non-GMO Project Verified® beverages, marketed under the brand name Feel®, squarely addresses consumer desire to limit or avoid sugar. All our products are zero sugar, sweetened with a plant-based sweetener, and free from anything artificial. We are on a quest to innovate functional products that meet market demand for improved taste, healthier choices, and cleaner, simpler ingredients. Healthy is no longer nice-to-have, it’s a must-have for today’s consumer. For more information, visit www.SpreadGoodEnergy.com.