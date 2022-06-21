AIT Worldwide Logistics Announces Sixth Annual Campaign to Support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to announce its sixth year as a multi-market St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® sponsor, supporting their mission to end childhood cancer.

“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is a core value that’s always been close to our hearts here at AIT, and one that only grows stronger as we expand to new locations around the world,” said AIT Executive Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore. “Our teammates have an authentic passion for helping to make sure St. Jude families never pay a dime for treatment.”

To help reach the teammate goal of collecting at least $30,000—an amount the company has pledged to match—the AIT Cares-themed “Splash into Summer” week of fundraising kicks off on June 21, with a virtual U.S. bingo tournament and an outdoor festival at the corporate headquarters featuring food trucks, lawn games and more.

The push for donations culminates in September, Childhood Cancer Awareness month, with AIT’s St. Jude Walk/Run week, when team members will take part in organized events across North America.

Since AIT announced St. Jude would be the company’s North America regional flagship charitable alliance in 2017, teammates have brought together friends, family, and community members in support of the cause, ultimately raising more than $288,000 for the pediatric hospital.

St. Jude has spent the last 50 years developing treatments that have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20% to more than 80%. The hospital also educates care providers in countries around the world and freely shares the discoveries it makes in partnership with the World Health Organization. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground, and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 100 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers’ trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.